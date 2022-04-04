Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Internationaler Forschungsdurchbruch gelungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
04.04.2022 | 15:46
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY (PR1S) AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Apr-2022 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY

DEALING DATE: 01/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.2487

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 161116

CODE: PR1S

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1931975319 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PR1S 
Sequence No.:  153490 
EQS News ID:  1319643 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1319643&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2022 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.