RSL Finance (No.1) Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
London, April 1
4 April 2022
RSL Finance (No.1) Plc (the "Company") - 213800MZK854C5G27E68
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2021.
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2021 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1779646/RSL_Finance_No_1_Plc_31_May_2021_Signed.pdf
For further information please contact:
RSL Finance (No.1) Plc
Bastion House 6th Floor
140 London Wall
London
EC2Y 5DN
spvservices@apexfs.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de