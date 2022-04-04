Anzeige
Montag, 04.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Internationaler Forschungsdurchbruch gelungen!
04.04.2022 | 15:52
RSL Finance (No.1) Plc - Annual Financial Report

RSL Finance (No.1) Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, April 1

4 April 2022

RSL Finance (No.1) Plc (the "Company") - 213800MZK854C5G27E68

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2021.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2021 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1779646/RSL_Finance_No_1_Plc_31_May_2021_Signed.pdf


For further information please contact:

RSL Finance (No.1) Plc
Bastion House 6th Floor
140 London Wall
London
EC2Y 5DN

spvservices@apexfs.com

