- (PLX AI) - LeoVegas opens for regulated gaming in Ontario, Canada.
- • LeoVegas entered into an operating agreement with Canadian iGaming Ontario
- • The license enables LeoVegas Group to continue offering casino, live casino and betting under the LeoVegas and Royal Panda brands in Ontario
- • Canada accounted for 13% of Group revenue in January 2022, with approximately 35% of Canadian revenue generated in Ontario
- • LeoVegas will also be launching in the United States later this year, starting in New Jersey
