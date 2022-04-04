Cat Litter Market to Reach $11.2 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in cat population and surge in number of multi-cat households drive the growth of the global cat litter market

PORTLAND, Ore., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cat Litter Market by Product (Clumping, Non-Clumping), Raw Material (Clay, Silica, Others) and Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Pet Stores, Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global Cat Litter industry generated $7.2 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $11.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in cat population and surge in number of multi-cat households drive the growth of the global cat litter market. However, the industry is experiencing supply chain disruptions all across the world which hinders the market growth. On the other hand, growing trend of pet humanization presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

As the countries were imposed with lockdown globally, consumers purchased pet products with more shelf life, thus raising the sales of cat litter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic disrupted the sales of cat litter industry via brick and mortar stores, which resulted in shift of consumers toward online sales channels to purchase pet products, thus driving the growth of online sales in pet products.

The clay segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on raw material, the clay segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for two-fifths of the global cat litter market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to usage in the creation of cat litter products. Moreover, the silica segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to usage as preservatives in packaged foods, pharmaceuticals, and other products.

The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global cat litter market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Hypermarkets/supermarkets are the most convenient place for shopping. Customers easily get the product in the hypermarkets/supermarkets market. These factors make this segment to hold largest segment in 2020. However, the online channels segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030, the use of social media and increasing digital shopping platforms across the world.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global cat litter market, due to an increase in the number of cat owners. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to an increase in nuclear households and an increase in disposable money.

Leading Market Players

Mars Inc.

Nestle SA

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

The Clorox Company

Dr. Elsey's

Oil-Dri Corporation of America

pestell pet products

ZOLUX SAS

Cat Litter Company

Healthy pet

