Assembly Show South: BNP Media's ASSEMBLY Magazine Launches the ASSEMBLY Show South

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / BNP Media's ASSEMBLY Magazine has announced the launch of the ASSEMBLY Show South, a new trade show and conference to be held Tuesday, April 4 through Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Music City Center, Nashville, TN. This new regional event will complement the successful ASSEMBLY Show, which has been bringing assembly manufacturing professionals together in Rosemont, IL for the past 10 years. Dozens of blue-chip solution vendors have already committed to participating in the ASSEMBLY Show South including Gold Sponsor Promess; Silver Sponsors Desoutter and Bosch Rexroth; and Bronze Sponsors Schmidt Technology, Tutelar Technologies, and Weiss North America.

"After thorough research and due diligence, it was determined the industry wanted an additional dedicated live event to reach the booming US Southern market where manufacturing is growing and thriving at an unprecedented rate," said Bill DeYoe, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine. "With optimistic data from our annual Capital Equipment Spending Survey and knowing every major automotive OEM, including Ford, GM, Nissan, Toyota, Volkswagen, BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Kia and Mercedes, now operate assembly plants within a 300-mile radius of Nashville, we were convinced this is a great new opportunity for companies to meet face-to-face with buyers."

The ASSEMBLY Show South exhibit hall will offer emerging trends and technologies related to assembly equipment and products including solutions for autonomous & electric mobility, robotics, automated assembly, fastening tools, pressing & riveting, and Industry 4.0. To join the dozens of companies that have already committed to exhibit, click here.

"As a charter exhibitor and sponsor of The ASSEMBLY Show for the last ten years, we are thrilled to be supporting this new event for the important and growing manufacturing market in the Southern US," said Glenn Nausley, President, Promess. "BNP Media has shown their commitment to providing an exclusively assembly trade show, and we know they will deliver a professional and successful event in Nashville, providing an excellent opportunity for us, and many other exhibitors, to showcase our products and services to thousands of current and potentials buyers."

In addition to the vibrant trade show floor, the editors of ASSEMBLY will organize workshops and other education opportunities with presentations by subject matter experts on the most important topics facing assembly professionals. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect face-to-face with like-minded peers, learn from business thought leaders in a Learning Theater on the show floor, and participate in dynamic networking functions. For complimentary registration, click here.

The ASSEMBLY Show South on April 4-6, 2023 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN and The ASSEMBLY Show on October 25-27, 2022 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL are sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

