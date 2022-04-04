Automotive Telematics Market Size to Reach USD 811.82 Billion in 2030 | Increase in Safety Awareness and Stringent Vehicle Safety Standards are Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, Says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive telematics market size reached USD 100.70 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing technological advancements to improve passengers' driving experience is driving market revenue growth.

Drivers:

Factors including increased fleet efficiency and improved safety boost automotive telematics market revenue growth. Vehicle telematics offers advanced customer experience by keeping vehicle fleet moving on schedule. For instance, Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking solution enables users to track fleet positions and avoid traffic. It provides an alternative way to minimize the delay. In addition, vehicle telematics tracks drivers' behavior in real-time and discourages unsafe behavior while good drivers are rewarded, ensuring safety.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/105

Restraints:

However, factors such as power dependence and high cost of telematics devices act as restraints to market growth. Devices require power sources to function. Battery-powered trackers are required to keep on charging all the time to avoid the possibility of being out of charge during emergencies. Cost of many telematics devices such as dashcams and smart route planning is high. Automotive telematics records various information of the users and can track vehicle movement which makes it vulnerable to hacking and this makes users hesitant to use it.

Growth Projections:

The global automotive telematics market is expected to register a CAGR of 26.1% over the forecast period, and revenue is projected to increase from USD 100.70 Billion in 2021 to USD 811.82 Billion in 2030. Increasing safety awareness and increasing technological advancements to improve passengers' experience boost market revenue growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

COVID-19 pandemic has been having a wide-ranging impact on various industries, including car and insurance companies. Pandemic has created economic pressure and this has acted as a constraint for telematics market as price of fully integrated telematics solutions such as dash cams, smart route planning, electronic logging devices (ELDs), and driver management are high. Sales of cars have declined, which significantly hampered automotive telematics market growth. However, telematics improves customer experience, and many benefits provided to drivers, car companies, and insurance carriers are expected to contribute substantially toward revenue growth during the forecast period.

Discount Available on Automotive Telematics market report [Click Here]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/105

Current Trends and Innovations:

Current trend of vehicle telematics, especially in transportation industry, is expected to boost market revenue growth during the forecast period. Vehicle telematics works by installing a device with a SIM card, and it provides access to accurate vehicle information such as location, tire pressure, idling time, and speed in real-time. Many US-based insurance companies are increasingly adopting vehicle telematics to help the insured save on their policies. In addition, many companies use vehicle telematics for safe-keeping and locating their fleet vehicles.

Geographical Outlook:

Market growth in North America is attributed to increasing use of telematics by insurance companies. Increasing demand for various telematics solutions such as fleet management and navigation systems for commercial vehicles, especially in the US, substantially contributes to market revenue growth.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the global market report Trimble Inc., AirIQ Inc., Actsoft, Verizon, Airbiquity Inc., Ctrack, Masternaut Limited, Mix Telematics, TomTom International BV., and I.D. Systems Inc.

On January 5, 2022 , Visteon Corporation, which is a U.S.-based automotive electronics supplier, unveiled AIIGo App Store at CES 2022. It is the latest solution for connected car technologies. AIIGo App Store is expected to meet global demand for convenient access to app-based content in the connected cockpit. With development of AIIGo App Store, Visteon will provide a seamless infotainment experience to customers, and customizable content and services to developers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Explore Complete Report Description and Table of Contents of Automotive Telematics Market Report@https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-telematics-market

Emergen Research has segmented global automotive telematics market on the basis of vehicle type, sales-channel, connectivity solutions, application, and region:

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Commercial Vehicles



Passenger Cars



Two-Wheelers

Sales-channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Aftermarket



OEM

Connectivity Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Embedded



Tethered



Smart Phone

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Infotainment system



Insurance Telematics



Navigation & Location Based System



Asset / Fleet Management



Safety & Security



V2X



Others

Get Customized Report as Per Your Specific Requirement@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/105

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America

a. US

b. Canada

c. Mexico

a. US b. c.

Europe

a. Germany

b. France

c. UK

d. Italy

e. Spain

f. Benelux

g. Rest of Europe

a. b. c. UK d. e. f. Benelux g. Rest of

Asia Pacific

a. China

b. India

c. Japan

d. South Korea

e. Rest of APAC

a. b. c. d. e. Rest of APAC

Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

a. b. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE

c. South Africa

d. Turkey

e. Rest of MEA

Latest Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Automotive Navigation Systems Market By Device Type (In-Dash Navigation Systems, Portable Navigation Devices (PNDs), Mobile Navigation Systems), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Sales Channel, and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market Size, Share, Trends, By Component (Electronic Control Unit, Fuel Injectors, Pressure Regulators, Fuel Pump, Sensors), By Fuel Type, By Technology, By Vehicle Type, and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Helicopter Market By Type (Military, Civil and Commercial), By Component and System (Avionics, Engine, Airframe), By Engine (Single Engine, Twin Engine), By Application, By Weight, By Point of Sale, and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Flying Car Market Size, Share, Trends, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Seating Capacity (One seat, Two seats, Four seats, More than Six seats), By Mode of Operation (Piloted, Autonomous), and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Commercial Space Payload Market By Application (Communication, Earth Observation and Remote Sensing, Space Exploration, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance), By Payload, By Orbit, and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Robotic Process Automation in Aerospace Market, By Process (Automated Solution, Decision Support & Management Solution, Interaction Solution), By Operation, By Component, By Organization Size, By Deployment, and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read our Press Release on Automotive Telematics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-automotive-telematics-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg