Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2022) - High Fusion Inc. (CSE: FUZN) ("High Fusion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the second quarter ended January 31, 2022.

First Quarter Highlights

During the quarter ended January 31, 2022 the Company achieved sales of $2,061,750 compared with $0 during the corresponding quarter of 2021. This increase was due to the inclusion of the business of OutCo Labs Inc. ("OutCo") acquired in the first quarter.

During the second quarter the Company achieved gross profit of $296,852 (14.4% gross margin). After adjusting for losses associated with an extraordinary poor harvest at the outdoor grow in Mendocino, gross profit was $501,231 during the quarter (24.3% gross margin).

A series of changes adopted by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors in November 2021 are expected to positively effect both sales and profit margin. Such changes include: approval to sell recreationally; manufacture and sale of edible products; and expansion and build-out on existing cannabis facilities.

With the acquisition of the business of OutCo the Company experienced significant growth in its balance sheet as total assets grew to $22.7 million due to higher inventory, capital assets and goodwill. Total liabilities also grew to $20.9 million at January 31, 2022, due to the addition of a mortgage note associated with the Mendocino land purchase as well as an increase in accounts payable.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, liabilities were reduced by approximately $3.7 million through the conversion of $1.8 million of August 2019 Secured Convertible Debenture and the settlement of $1.9 million in outstanding loans and payables in exchange for subordinate voting shares of the Company.

On February 2, 2022, Neural Therapeutics Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, completed a financing securing gross proceeds of $750,000. As a result of the financing together with settlement of other liabilities associated with this subsidiary, Neural Therapeutics became a stand-alone business with High Fusion maintaining a minority stake.

On March 4, 2022, the Company entered into a distribution agreement with Punch Edibles which sells to approximately 300 stores throughout California. The Company will be working with a defined marketing budget to promote its award-winning OutCo-branded vape products and is targeting to achieve adoption in approximately 200 dispensaries over the first a year of the agreement.

On March 14, 2022, the Company closed a one-year, secured loan facility in the principal amount of US$472,500. As part of the loan facility, the lenders were issued 2,250,000 subordinate voting share purchase warrants. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one subordinate voting share of the Company at a price of $.075 and for a period of two years.

"We are very pleased to report our second quarter which includes a full three month's results from our acquisition of the business of OutCo," stated Robert Wilson, CFO of High Fusion. "While the second quarter results do not reflect the expected growth from recreational sales, we have seen improvements in our third quarter retail sales which we expect to continue thought the year. In addition, our recently announced distribution agreement with Punch Edibles is expected to improve our wholesale revenues with greater reach of our OutCo brand in the California market."

Summary Income Statement

Three months ended January 31, 2022 Three months ended January 31, 2021 Six months ended January 31, 2022 Six months ended January 31, 2021 Total sales 2,061,750 - 3,391,597 - Cost of goods sold ("COGS") (1,764,898) - (2,701,004) - Gross Profit 296,852 - 690,593 - Interest income - 46,651 - 96,555 Operating expenses 3,313,878 410,739 5,218,387 1,547,555 Other items (1,136,652) 12,742,954 (977,926) 12,723,256 Net loss before tax (1,880,374) (13,107,042) (3,549,868) (14,174,256) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations - 10,590,455 - 9,771,214 Net comprehensive loss (2,162,208) (2,516,587) (3,631,650) (4,393,741) Income/(Loss) per share (basic) (0.04) (0.06) (0.07) (0.13) Income/(Loss) per share (diluted) (0.04) (0.06) (0.07) (0.13)





For the three months ended January 31, 2022, the Company recognized sales of $2,061,750 which represents results from the business of OutCo, compared with $0 during same three-month period of the prior year. Gross profit from NHLLC during the three months ended January 31, 2022 was $285,574 compared with $0 during same three-month period of the prior year. The increase in revenues and gross profit during the quarter ended January 31, 2022 compared with the second quarter of the previous year was due to the acquisition of the OutCo business.

During the three-month period ended January 31, 2022 the Company achieved gross profit margin of 14.4% compared with 29.6% achieved in the first quarter ended October 31, 2021. This decline was primarily a result of the higher costs due to an extremely wet harvest at Company's outdoor grow in Mendocino California. After adjusting for the second quarter losses associated with the outdoor grow, gross margin during the quarter ended January 31, 2022 was 24.3%.

Total operating expenses during the three months ended January 31, 2022, were $3,313,878 compared with $410,739 during the corresponding period of the prior year. Total operating expenses during the six months ended January 31, 2022, were $5,218,387 compared with $1,547,555 during the corresponding period of the prior year. These increases in the three and six months were primarily due to increases in salaries, benefits and consulting fees associated with the inclusion of the business of OutCo.

Other items during the three and six month period ended January 31, 2022 represented a gain of $1,136,652 and $977,926 respectively. These gains are compared with a loss of $12.7 million during the corresponding periods of the previous year primarily due to a charge related to the disposal of Calyx.

With the acquisition of the business of OutCo the Company experienced significant growth in inventory, capital assets and goodwill. As a result, total assets grew to $22.7 million as at January 31, 2022, compared with $7.3 million as at July 31, 2021. Total liabilities grew to $20.9 million at January 31, 2022, from $13.4 million at July 31, 2021. This increase in liabilities was primarily due to the addition of a $3.8 million mortgage note associated with the Mendocino land purchase as well as $2 million increase in accounts payable.

About High Fusion Inc.

High Fusion Inc. (formerly Nutritional High International Inc.) is focused on developing and manufacturing branded products in the cannabis industry with a specific focus on flower, pro-rolls, vapes, edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. The Company operates and controls licenses in California, Colorado and Oregon.

High Fusion has manufacturing, retail and grow operations in California through its acquisition of the business of OutCo and owns and operates oil extraction and edible manufacturing facilities in Colorado and Oregon. The Company's brand portfolio includes its award winning FLÏ edibles and vape product, OutCo, Thrive, and Red Octopus. The Company's OutCo and Thrive brands in California are distributed through Punch Edibles.

For updates on the Company's activities and highlights of the Company's press releases and other media coverage, please visit www.high-fusion.com.

