Comcast Business today announced that it is providing Seattle-based nonprofit, Dignity for Divas, with its Business VoiceEdge(R) cloud-based voice solution. Its capabilities allow for streamlined communication workflows and better call management, which has helped the nonprofit stay connected to its clients and employees alike, driving forward its mission to provide skills and support to women experiencing homelessness. Between 2019 and 2020 alone, Washington saw a more than 6% increase in people experiencing homelessness - the third largest increase among all U.S. states. Dignity for Divas founder and director Nikki Gane-Butler started her business after experiencing homelessness herself and recognizing the need in her community for outreach services to women experiencing homelessness. Gane-Butler started the business in 2012 with a mission to pull people out of the despair in their minds and give them back their dignity. Today, Dignity for Divas serves six cities in Washington state and has expanded its services past street survival kits, offering rehousing support, workshops on topics including financial literacy and meditation, and wellness centers with dedicated practitioners. With its growing mission, Dignity for Divas up-leveled its operations, moving from Gane-Butler's living room to a 6,000 square foot warehouse space. They also partnered with Comcast Business to install Business VoiceEdge in the new location. The cloud-based voice solution offers a portfolio of hosted voice services supported by one of the largest networks in the country. This tool has allowed Dignity for Divas to set up separate phone lines, including one for its front desk, another for its wellness center, and a mobile line for its Diva transit bus service. Call transferring services and a web portal to manage calls also provide another layer of service management. 'Installing the Comcast Business services has helped give us the legitimacy of a bigger brand. We became the business we knew we could be, and as a result, the community is starting to take more notice of us,' said Gane-Butler. 'Comcast Business has been a true partner in guiding me along this process and has helped me so that I don't feel by myself. Between my budget and accessibility needs, they are truly my best option. I will only work with Comcast Business now and in the future.' Since installing Business VoiceEdge, Dignity for Divas' productivity has risen. The nonprofit has also seen an uptick in corporate partnerships, which are particularly essential to Dignity for Divas' educational courses. Longer term, Gane-Butler has a vision to replicate her business model in Washington at a nationwide level, and Business VoiceEdge will help smooth the expansion process. The scalable solution can be easily added to new office locations and turned on quickly, which will allow Dignity for Divas to start providing services right away. 'Businesses like Dignity for Divas are doing hard work every day to make a big impact in our communities, and we recognize their need for reliable, flexible technology solutions that can not only enable, but help elevate, their important missions,' said Rob Brenner, Vice President of Comcast Business for Comcast's Washington Region. 'We are proud to support Dignity for Divas in its mission to bring dignity and positive change to the lives of those who need help most.'

