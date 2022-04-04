- (PLX AI) - Boeing Air Lease Corporation adds 32 Boeing 737 MAX jets to its order book.
- • Says order will support narrowbody market demand as air travel continues to recover
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|173,24
|173,56
|17:37
|173,22
|173,58
|17:37
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|17:22
|Air Lease signs purchase agreement for 32 Boeing 737 MAX jets
|17:10
|Air Lease Orders Another 32 Boeing 737 MAX Jets
|(PLX AI) - Boeing Air Lease Corporation adds 32 Boeing 737 MAX jets to its order book.• Says order will support narrowbody market demand as air travel continues to recover
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|Air Lease (AL) Inks Long-Term Lease Placement With Aeromexico
|25.03.
|Mexico's Aeromexico rents nine Boeing planes in deal with Air Lease
|25.03.
|Air Lease Corp. In Deal To Supply 9 Boeing 737 Aircraft To Aeromexico
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|17:22
|Air Lease signs purchase agreement for 32 Boeing 737 MAX jets
|17:10
|Air Lease Orders Another 32 Boeing 737 MAX Jets
|(PLX AI) - Boeing Air Lease Corporation adds 32 Boeing 737 MAX jets to its order book.• Says order will support narrowbody market demand as air travel continues to recover
► Artikel lesen
|Sa
|US NTSB group arrives in China to investigate Boeing 737-800 crash - CAAC news
|Sa
|US NTSB helps China download voice record of crashed Boeing jet
|Fr
|US NTSB team departs for China to help probe Boeing crash
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AIR LEASE CORPORATION
|40,400
|0,00 %
|BOEING COMPANY
|171,94
|-0,17 %