BODYCOTE PLC - Final Dividend Payment Date

BODYCOTE PLC (the "Company")

Final Dividend Payment Date

4 April 2022

On 14 March 2022, subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 25 May 2022, we announced a dividend payment date of 3 June 2022. As the 3 June 2022 coincides with a UK bank holiday in 2022, the payment date has been moved forward to the 1 June 2022. All other dates remain unchanged.

Ex-Dividend Date21 April 2022

Record Date 22 April 2022

Payment Date 01 June 2022

Dividend Per Share 13.8p

Contact for queries:

U Ball, Company Secretary: Springwood Court, Macclesfield, SK10 2XF Tel: 01625 505300