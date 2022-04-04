BODYCOTE PLC - Final Dividend Payment Date
PR Newswire
London, April 4
BODYCOTE PLC (the "Company")
Final Dividend Payment Date
4 April 2022
On 14 March 2022, subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 25 May 2022, we announced a dividend payment date of 3 June 2022. As the 3 June 2022 coincides with a UK bank holiday in 2022, the payment date has been moved forward to the 1 June 2022. All other dates remain unchanged.
Ex-Dividend Date21 April 2022
Record Date 22 April 2022
Payment Date 01 June 2022
Dividend Per Share 13.8p
Contact for queries:
U Ball, Company Secretary: Springwood Court, Macclesfield, SK10 2XF Tel: 01625 505300
