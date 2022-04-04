Anzeige
04.04.2022
BODYCOTE PLC - Final Dividend Payment Date

On 14 March 2022, subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 25 May 2022, we announced a dividend payment date of 3 June 2022. As the 3 June 2022 coincides with a UK bank holiday in 2022, the payment date has been moved forward to the 1 June 2022. All other dates remain unchanged.

Ex-Dividend Date21 April 2022

Record Date 22 April 2022

Payment Date 01 June 2022

Dividend Per Share 13.8p

Contact for queries:

U Ball, Company Secretary: Springwood Court, Macclesfield, SK10 2XF Tel: 01625 505300

