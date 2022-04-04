

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Sunday reported the lowest Covid metrics since the initial days of the pandemic.



With just 4586 cases reporting nationwide, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the country has risen to 80,155,446



With only 32 deaths reported on the same day, the total Covid casualties reached 982,566, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



New York reported the most number of cases - 2008 - while Texas reported most casualties - 14.



U.S. Covid deaths reduced by 41 percent in two weeks, according to the latest New York Times tally.



The current weekly average is 649.



Only 15,949 patients are remaining in the country's hospitals for treatment for the viral disease.



Hospital admissions reduced by 28 percent in two weeks.



There is also a concurrent reduction in the number of patients admitted in intensive care units - 41 percent within a fortnight.



I.C.U. admissions dropped to 2433.



65,676,514 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 217,834,304 Americans, or 65.6 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 89.1 percent of people above 65.



45 percent of the eligible population, or 97,994,315 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



Deaths at American nursing home residents due to the disease are apparently at their lowest levels, as per the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



1643 additional deaths were reported globally on Monday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,153,320.







