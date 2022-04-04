Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
|Statement of transactions in own shares from March 28, 2022 to April 1, 2022
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the issuer
Day of the
Identity code of the financial
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted
Market
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
28/03/2022
FR0010307819
30 000
86,6671
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
29/03/2022
FR0010307819
30 000
88,3179
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
30/03/2022
FR0010307819
45 000
86,8917
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
31/03/2022
FR0010307819
20 000
86,7215
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
01/04/2022
FR0010307819
20 000
87,1497
XPAR
TOTAL
145 000
87,1524
