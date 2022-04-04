Anzeige
Montag, 04.04.2022
Breaking News: Internationaler Forschungsdurchbruch gelungen!
04.04.2022 | 18:34
DJ PAO Severstal: Moody's, Fitch and S&P, withdraw Severstal's rating

PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Moody's, Fitch and S&P, withdraw Severstal's rating 04-Apr-2022 / 19:01 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Moody's, Fitch and S&P, withdraw Severstal's rating

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) notifies that Moody's, Fitch and S&P have withdrawn the Company's credit ratings. The withdrawal of the ratings follows the EU's decision to ban the provision of credit ratings to Russian entities.

For further information, please contact:

Severstal Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com

Severstal Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

***

P?? Severstal is one of the world's most efficient metals and mining companies, working with customers and partners to create new products and integrated solutions from steel. The company's assets are located in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD11.6 million and EBITDA of USD6 bln in 2021. Severstal's crude steel production in 2021 reached 11.6 million tonnes.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US8181503025 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      SVST 
LEI Code:    213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  153522 
EQS News ID:  1319857 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1319857&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2022 12:02 ET (16:02 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
