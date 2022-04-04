XVIVO Perfusion AB: Annual Report 2021

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO) (LSE:0RKL) (FRA:3XV)

Today XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ) publish the Annual Report for 2021. The Annual Report is attached to this press release in pdf format and in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) and is also available on https://www.xvivoperfusion.com/corporate/financial-reports/.

A printed version of the Annual Report 2021 can be ordered by phone +46 (0) 31 788 21 50 or by email info@xvivoperfusion.com.

April 4, 2022

Gothenburg

XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

