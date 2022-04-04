888 Holdings Plc: 888casino, 888poker and 888sport go live in Ontario

Industry leading brands launch with exclusive offers for first-time registrations and deposits

LONDON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 888 (LSE:888), one of the world's leading online betting and gaming companies, is pleased to announce that it has today launched its 888casino, 888poker and 888sport brands in Ontario, Canada.

From today, customers can enjoy the unique, differentiated and entertaining features that are offered by 888's brands. On 888casino's award-winning, AI-driven, content-rich platform, players can tap into any of the brand's more than 3,000 high quality games, including more than 160 which have been created by the Group's in-house games development studio, Section8. Players can also expect live casino daily jackpots, personalised home pages, and 888casino's embedded live casino which enables players to watch a video of certain casino games. New players who register will receive 88 free spins and matched deposits of up to $200*.

Meanwhile, in time for the NBA playoff season which starts on 14th April, 888sport's innovative features are sure to be a hit with Ontario's sports fans. Powered by its proprietary technology, 888sport is a cutting-edge platform that offers a wide variety of betting markets and unique products including BetFinder, a slick and intuitive way of narrowing games and matches to enable players to quickly find bets they want to place; BetFeed, a live stream which uses real-time data to present the most popular bets; and BetBuilder, a best-in-class product that allows customers to build same game accumulators and track them in real-time. For players using BetBuilder, 888sport will refund a losing bet of up to $10 on two featured NHL, NBA or soccer games each week, while first time depositors will similarly receive matched first deposits of up to $250**.

888sport will also offer its entertaining and engaging Perfect 10 promotion, which offers players the chance to bet $25 and predict 10 games against the spread to win up to $10,000 in cash. For each correct pick, 888sport will provide a $1 free bet to players**.

Finally, 888poker will bring its mobile-first, portrait poker experience to Ontarians, which focuses on sociable features at the table and quick and intuitive access to games. Designed to enhance the gameplay for players at all levels, 888poker leverages the Group's technology to both mirror a real-life poker experience and create exciting customer experiences through random gift drops and 5K every day free rolls. To celebrate the launch, 888poker will launch an early bird tournament campaign, more details of which can be found on 888poker's website.

The launch of 888's brands in Ontario today is backed by 888's ongoing commitment to safer gambling among its players. The Group's approach seeks to normalise the use of safer gambling tools by players as part of their experience. Players are encouraged to use the range of tools available across all of 888's offerings, including using automatic stops on maximum losses, 'take a break' restrictions and deposit limits. Additionally, 888's sophisticated AI technology enables its highly trained safer gambling team to make appropriate interactions with customers to ensure they continue to make responsible choices about their betting and gaming.





Shai Tabibian, SVP and Head of B2C at 888, said:

"We are very excited to launch our world-class casino, poker and sport brands in Ontario as the market opens, bringing our full betting and gaming experiences and offers to players across the province.

"Fans of sports, poker and casino will enjoy our diverse range of content and features, all enabled by our leading proprietary technology, and we look forward to rolling out new games and features for players to try over the coming months."

Notes to editors

*Full offer terms and conditions can be found at: https://www.888casino.ca/

**Full offer terms and conditions can be found at: https://www.888sport.ca/

***Full offer terms and conditions can be found at: https://www.888poker.ca/

Enquiries and further information:

Media 888@hudsonsandler.com Hudson Sandler Alex Brennan Andy Richards Charlotte Cobb +44(0) 207 796 4133

About 888 Holdings Plc:

888 Holdings plc (and together with its subsidiaries, "888" or the "Group") is one of the world's leading online betting and gaming companies. 888's mission is to lead the gambling world in creating the best betting and gaming experiences, bringing unrivalled moments of excitement to people's day-to-day lives by developing state-of-the-art technology and products that provide fun, fair and safe online betting and gaming entertainment to customers around the world.

888 has been at the forefront of the online gaming industry since its foundation in 1997, leveraging its proprietary technology to create an innovative and world-class online betting and gaming experience. The Group is structured into two lines of business: B2C, under the 888 brands, and B2B, conducted through Dragonfish, which provides partners a leading platform through which to establish an online gaming presence and monetise their own brands in a safe and responsible manner.

In 2021, 888 launched an exclusive partnership with Authentic Brands Group, owner of the iconic Sports Illustrated brand, to launch its latest B2C brand, SI Sportsbook. Currently available to players in Colorado with plans to launch in more states over the coming year, SI Sportsbook offers a unique, content rich sportsbook tailor-made for sports fans in the US.

In recent years, 888's continued focus on innovation has been recognised through industry awards. In 2021, the Group was named Casino Operator of the Year and its in-house sportsbook was recognised as the In-House Product of the Year at eGaming Review's (EGR) prestigious Operator of the Year Awards. In the same year, the Group also won the Poker Marketing Campaign at EGR's Marketing & Innovation Awards for its Made to Play campaign.

888's consumer facing websites offer more than just online betting and gaming. They are entertainment destinations: places where people can enjoy a truly interactive experience and be part of an online community that shares common interests. 888's strong and trusted brands are all accessible through www.888.com.

Find out more about 888 at http://corporate.888.com/.