IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Health Wright Products, LLC (HWP), a leader in formulation and capsule manufacturing for the dietary supplement industry and a long-time business partner of IFF's Health Biosciences probiotics business.

HWP is known in the consumer Health and Nutrition industries for providing the highest-quality nutritional supplements. Using state-of-the-art processes and equipment, HWP manufactures custom formulations and delivers encapsulation and packaging to meet the industries' exacting requirements for probiotic products. Under IFF's leadership, HWP will continue to invest in capacity and expand capabilities to meet the evolving needs of customers and consumers.

Health Wright Products employs over 225 people, all of whom will continue with the company after the sale. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

About Health Wright Products, LLC.

At Health Wright Products, a contract manufacture of dietary supplements, Quality, Service and Value have been the driving principles in our commitment to exceeding customers' expectations. We partner with brands committed to the same driving principles for themselves and their customers. As an industry leader, we leverage innovation, technology, experience and capacity to offer better solutions to current and emerging products. Providing better health by Encapsulating Excellence. Learn more at healthwrightproducts.com

About IFF's Health Biosciences division

Inspired by nature and distinguished by its world-class bioscience and microbiome capabilities, IFF's Health Biosciences division is a leading innovation partner for customers across a broad range of consumer product, industrial and agricultural sectors. IFF's Health Biosciences division works closely with our customers to enhance products and their processes to deliver safer, healthier and more sustainable solutions.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and scent, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet.Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

