Metals Performance Report Q1 2022

Q1 2022 Leaders

Lithium Metal (Li) +167.4%

Lithium Carbonate (Li2CO3) +139.8%

Uranium (U3O8) +91.5%

Molybdenum Oxide (MoO3) +74.4%

Ruthenium (Ru) +60.3%

Nickel (Ni) +58.4%





PRECIOUS METALS Q1 YtD Year End 31.Mar.22 % Change 31.Dec.21 GOLD $1,938 5.91% $1,830 SILVER $24.77 6.31% $23.30 BATTERY METALS CATHODE LITHIUM METAL $206.17 167.41% $77.10 LITHIUM CARBONATE (Li2CO3) $33.01 97.99% $16.67 LITHIUM HYDROXIDE (LiOH.H2O) $32.25 139.78% $13.45 COBALT (Co) $37.17 16.31% $31.96 COBALT SULFATE (CoSO4) $7.87 20.21% $6.55 COBALT CHLORIDE (CoCl2) $9.40 17.35% $8.01 NICKEL OXIDE (NiO) $12.30 31.16% $9.38 NICKEL SULFATE (NiSO4) $3.15 38.14% $2.28 NICKEL CHLORIDE (NiCl2) $3.51 29.06% $2.72 VANADIUM PENTOXIDE (V2O5) $12.10 39.08% $8.70 ANODE GRAPHITE (C) $0.88 0.00% $0.88 GRAPHITE (C) $0.70 37.25% $0.51 GRAPHITE (C) $0.60 30.43% $0.46 GRAPHITE (C) $0.40 33.33% $0.30 ENERGY METALS URANIUM (U3O8) $58.20 91.45% $30.40 PLATINUM GROUP METALS PLATINUM $984 2.18% $963 PALLADIUM $2,202 19.35% $1,845 RHODIUM $18,400 38.35% $13,300 IRIDIUM $5,200 -11.86% $5,900 RUTHENIUM $625 60.26% $390 RHENIUM $1,311 -20.00% $1,639 BASE METALS NICKEL $14.97 58.36% $9.45 COPPER $4.64 4.79% $4.43 ALUMINUM $1.68 30.95% $1.28 ZINC $1.91 17.09% $1.63 LEAD $1.10 4.96% $1.05 HEAVY RARE EARTH METALS EUROPIUM (III) OXIDE (Eu2O3) $12.80 -0.04% $12.80 GADOLINIUM OXIDE (Gd2O3) $38.39 28.86% $29.79 TERBIUM (Tb) $1,177.83 26.85% $928.50 TERBIUM OXIDE (Tb4O7) $898.96 23.42% $728.40 DYSPROSIUM (Dy) $250.99 4.80% $239.50 DYSPROSIUM OXIDE (Dy2O3) $187.34 -1.19% $189.60 ERBIUM (Er) $362.87 -0.01% $362.90 ERBIUM OXIDE (Er2O3) $24.54 8.40% $22.64 YTTRIUM (Y) $20.34 10.73% $18.37 YTTRIUM OXIDE (Y2O3) $5.84 14.73% $5.09 SCANDIUM OXIDE (Sc2O3) $25,678 0.00% $25,678 BATTERY GRADE MISCHMETAL $16.08 19.53% $13.45 LIGHT RARE EARTH METALS LANTHANUM (La) $1.82 0.00% $1.82 LANTHANUM OXIDE (La2O3) $0.56 -2.15% $0.57 CERIUM (Ce) $1.95 0.00% $1.95 CERIUM OXIDE (CeO2) $0.57 -4.31% $0.60 PRASEODYMIUM (Pr) $88.58 15.39% $76.77 PRASEODYMIUM OXIDE (Pr2O3) $64.96 12.51% $57.74 NEODYMIUM (Nd) $87.27 27.27% $68.57 NEODYMIUM OXIDE (Nd2O3) $68.57 14.84% $59.71 SAMARIUM OXIDE (Sm2O3) $1.74 0.00% $1.74 MINOR METALS ANTIMONY (Sb) $12,224 13.43% $10,777 BERYLLIUM (Be) $867.97 4.35% $831.80 CADMIUM (Cd) $2,878.75 12.11% $2,567.73 GALLIUM (Ga) $372.50 18.12% $315.36 GERMANIUM (Ge) $1,338.11 26.71% $1,056.03 INDIUM (In) $210.48 14.12% $184.44 MAGNESIUM (Mg) $6,014.28 -4.60% $6,304.33 MANGANESE (Mn) $5.57 20.29% $4.63 MOLYBDENUM OXIDE (MoO3) $47.09 74.41% $27.00 NIOBIUM (Nb) $94.03 14.03% $82.46 SELENIUM (Se) $24.59 -6.60% $26.33 SILICON (Si) $3,363.37 70.33% $1,974.62 TELLURIUM (Te) $64.08 -22.56% $82.75 TUNGSTEN (W) $46.50 20.84% $38.48 ZIRCONIUM (Zr) $27.49 33.81% $20.54

War in Ukraine, sanctions, resource nationalism, food security and critical metal value chains dominated the global metal and commodity markets of Q1 2022.

After consolidating in a year and a half long bullish flag pattern, gold broke out of its trade range sparked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Gold has reached a closing high of $1,938 in Q1 2022. Silver had a sharp snapback in February, rising 8.83% to return to the midpoint of its long trading range in March.

Battery metal markets are beginning to anticipate significant supply shortfalls. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering the automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries.

During Q1 2022, lithium carbonate prices were up 97.99% while lithium hydroxide prices were up an eye watering 139.78%. Lithium prices surged to new record highs during the quarter. Prices have stabilized, perhaps only temporarily, in the past 2 weeks. According to a new market research report published by Meticulous Research, the Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $175.11 billion by 2028.

Volatility has returned to nickel markets, with the LME benchmark being suspended for 10 days in March. Unsupported short positions resulted in extreme price action, market closure and concerns about market transparency and operating credibility. The LME is now owned by HKEX and by extension the Chinese government. In addition to chaotic price action which resulted from trade positioning, nickel prices continue to be significantly influenced by sanctions against Russia, which have sparked further concerns over the metal supply. Nickel rallied 60% in the Q1 of 2022, its biggest quarterly gain since 2003.

Due to the rapid development of new energy vehicles, wind power and energy conservation equipment, market demand for rare earth metals and minor metals also improved significantly in Q1 of 2022. Resource nationalism and supply chain constraints were front and center considerations for these metals. Under current decarbonization scenarios, with most countries seeking net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, demand for rare earth metals used in magnets is expected to rapidly outgrow existing supply capacities. These pressures were reflected across Battery Metal and Rare Earth Metal suites in Q1 of 2022.

