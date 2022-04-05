TraceLink Delivers Major Enhancements to The Opus Digital Network Platform

The Opus platform enhancements will enable integration and data exchange with supply chain partners across data regions, third party app integrations, localization, UI improvements, scalability, performance monitoring, and customer self-management of multienterprise app networks

BOSTON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the leading digital network platform company, today announced the 2022.1 release of Opus, the operating platform for Industry 4.0. Opus is the only platform that enables the creation of digital networks with a new class of multienterprise software applications built on the Opus low-code, no-code development environment.

"We developed a practical blueprint for Industry 4.0 execution through our digital network deployments for pharmaceutical track-and-trace," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO at TraceLink. "The Opus platform creates digital networks for all business processes, shares business processes and applications across the network, leverages shared applications and customizable solutions for cross-functional and cross-company execution, connects information through a common data model, and enables collective intelligence for enhanced decision making. The release that we are announcing today will bring us one step closer in our quest to power the digital transformation of the healthcare and life sciences supply chain."

Opus is a low-code, no-code development platform and partner ecosystem for constructing digital networks for Industry 4.0 deployments. Opus provides capabilities in five distinct layers to build, manage, and grow networks with and among supply chain partners.

Network Layer: The network layer provides capabilities for creating and managing interoperable networks of authenticated companies, users, products and partners, and provides a single source of truth for network master data. Opus network services include company and partner onboarding, company administration, user administration and network master data management.

Integration Layer: The integration layer provides capabilities for deploying APIs, plug-ins, B2B data exchange, and other information sharing protocols through canonicalized messaging, thereby creating an interoperable business transaction network that can scale to companies of any size or digital maturity. Opus integration services include a message hub for interoperable information exchange among network partners, a transformation service for metadata and canonical data definition and mapping, and an integration and plug-in marketplace.

Information Layer: The information layer provides capabilities for leveraging metadata applied to all business objects across the network through data mesh pipelines, enabling machine learning out-of-the-box to create industry-wide predictive analytics and collective intelligence. Opus information services include data mesh pipelines and machine learning tools.

Application Layer: The application layer provides capabilities for building new or leveraging existing multienterprise applications, like Agile Process Teams and the Track-and-Trace suite of apps, which link supply chain partners across shared networks, thereby creating digital networks of shared business processes for execution excellence. Opus application services include the TraceLink development environment for multienterprise app design, application administration for network interoperability, a metadata manager, a workflow manager and a messaging processing framework.

Solution Layer: The solution layer provides capabilities for customizing solutions to create unique user experiences, workflows, data objects, roles, permissions, and more, thereby creating company-specific configurations while also maintaining network interoperability with partners using those shared applications. Opus solution services include Solution Builder for creating and customizing solutions, a solution marketplace and partner ecosystem, and solution training.

The 2022.1 Opus release includes major enhancements to the platform's infrastructure, application layer, development environment and UI framework that will enable many important improvements.

Companies will be able to choose their data residency from data centers in different geographic regions, initially with Frankfurt as the second supported data region, and seamlessly create networks and integrate and exchange information with supply chain partners across data regions.

Localization support will be provided for French, Italian, German, Spanish, and multibyte languages.

The user experience has been improved through the addition of new Opus Ensemble UI capabilities.

Integration between apps on the Opus platform and third-party apps will be enabled through API tokens to authenticate and authorize API requests.

Performance and scalability enhancements have been added, along with improvements to CI/CD deployment automation.

Performance monitoring has been upgraded with new health checks and additional cloud ops metrics capture and monitoring.

And a new Opus admin app will allow customer self-management of multienterprise app networks and members on the networks.

"I am extremely proud of the TraceLink team and the milestones we are achieving in our quest to become the world's leading digital supply chain platform company," said Mr. Dahod. "Our Opus platform has the power to revolutionize supply chains. Opus can transform the way supply chain partners work together, predict drug shortages, and ensure that medicines are tracked and traced to prevent theft and diversion. And this is just the beginning of what is possible with the Opus platform and the platform ecosystem that we are creating."

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the only business network creation platform for building integrated business ecosystems with multienterprise applications. Business networks are the foundation of an Industry 4.0 digitalization strategy that delivers customer-centric agility and resiliency of the end-to-end supply network leveraging the collective intelligence of an industry. The TraceLink Opus Digital Network Platform enables speed of open innovation and implementation with a partner ecosystem for no-code and low-code development of solutions and applications. For more information on TraceLink and our solutions, visit www.tracelink.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004729/TraceLink_Logo.jpg