General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, announced today that Cornelia Gomez has joined the firm as its Global Head of ESG. Based in London, Ms. Gomez will oversee General Atlantic's strategy to advance environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts at the firm and across its portfolio.

A recognized leader in the industry, Ms. Gomez brings experience across ESG, CSR strategy and ethical and environmental compliance, working across Europe, Asia and Latin America. Most recently, Ms. Gomez was Head of ESG and Sustainability at PAI Partners, where she established its ESG practice and was a key intermediary between investors, investment teams and portfolio companies, helping to integrate ESG factors from due diligence to exit. From 2020-2021, she also served as the Global Coordinator for the International Climate Initiative, a global initiative of private markets investors focused on combatting climate change, which is sponsored by the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Investment. Prior to this, Ms. Gomez led the Social Compliance unit at Casino Group, one of the world's largest food retailers.

"Cornelia has an outstanding track record building and leading high-impact ESG programs, and she shares our core commitment to responsible business stewardship," said Bill Ford, Chairman and CEO of General Atlantic. "Cornelia's experience and expertise will help us maximize the positive impact we can have across our global portfolio of high-growth companies and the sustainable value we deliver to our capital partners. We're delighted to welcome her to the firm as Global Head of ESG."

Ms. Gomez commented, "I've seen firsthand what can be achieved when organizations with a global network support bold and comprehensive ESG programs, and I'm proud to be joining a firm that understands and supports this critically important work. I look forward to working with the team to ensure that ESG becomes a transformative value creation lever as General Atlantic continues to scale high-growth companies that are building the future."

Ms. Gomez graduated from ESCP Europe with a Triple Diploma in General Management and Strategy and is fluent in French, English and Spanish.

"ESG is critical to building and adding value to enduring businesses, especially when they're in the growth stage," John Toriello, Managing Director and Global Head of Transactions at General Atlantic, added. "I look forward to working closely with Cornelia to enhance our ESG considerations and decision-making throughout the entire lifespan of our partnerships with global entrepreneurs and their companies."

About General Atlantic

General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm with more than four decades of experience providing capital and strategic support for over 445 growth companies throughout its history. Established in 1980 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs and deliver lasting impact, the firm combines a collaborative global approach, sector specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with great entrepreneurs and management teams to scale innovative businesses around the world. General Atlantic currently has over $84 billion in assets under management inclusive of all products as of December 31, 2021, and more than 215 investment professionals based in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore and Stamford. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit the website: www.generalatlantic.com.

