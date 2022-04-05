Leading Alternatives Asset Manager Consolidates Processes and Further Enhances Operational Controls with Hazeltree

Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated treasury and liquidity management solutions for investment managers, today announced that Hazeltree and LGT Capital Partners have completed the initial phase of implementation of Hazeltree's cash and liquidity management solution. This phase is focused primarily on aggregating and automating LGT Capital Partners' cash wires activity, replacing a legacy application. It establishes the platform for further enhancing LGT Capital Partners' fund financial management operations by aggregating, optimizing and improving execution of its cash, debt and liquidity management processes.

"Working with Hazeltree allows us to consolidate our payment processes on to one platform, adding to the industrialization of operations," said Daniel Hautle, Business Architect Private Markets, LGT Capital Partners. "Hazeltree's solution further improves our operational efficiency and controls, and allows for a fast aggregation of data by combining various systems. Completing this initial implementation phase marks a significant operational milestone for us."

"We are proud to be working with LGT Capital Partners on this important effort," said Jeremy Slade, Managing Director, EMEA, APJ and Head of International, at Hazeltree. "This platform allows LGT Capital Partners to consolidate processes and improve the speed and efficiency of its operations. We typically find that our clients not only benefit short term from the aggregation of data and the resulting improvements in efficient and robust execution, but also they have set the stage for further optimization and automation down the road. We look forward to deepening the relationship with LGT Capital Partners and deploying additional functionality over time."

LGT Capital Partners elected to work with Hazeltree based on Hazeltree's deep vertical knowledge, practical operational expertise and ability to enable sustained operational excellence.

"Hazeltree is capable and interested in understanding our requirements in detail to address them in their solution," added Daniel Hautle, LGT Capital Partners.

About LGT Capital Partners

LGT Capital Partners is a leading alternative investment specialist with over USD 85 billion in assets under management and more than 600 institutional clients in 42 countries. An international team of over 650 professionals is responsible for managing a wide range of investment programs focusing on private markets, liquid alternatives and multi-asset class solutions. Headquartered in Pfaeffikon (SZ), Switzerland, the firm has offices in Raleigh, New York, Dublin, London, Paris, Vaduz, Frankfurt am Main, Dubai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Sydney.

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading treasury and liquidity management solution provider, serving hedge funds, private markets, asset managers, fund administrators, insurance companies, pension funds and corporates with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities. These solutions generate alpha from operations, reduce a range of liquidity and funding risks and streamline operations. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong.

