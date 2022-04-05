Study represents continued efforts to further understand the clinical and pharmacological potential of 5-MeO-DMT

BPL-003 is Beckley Psytech's innovative dry powder intranasal formulation of 5-MeO-DMT using FDA approved intranasal delivery devices

Data from Phase 1 will be used to select lead compound for upcoming Phase 2 in treatment resistant depression (TRD)

Beckley Psytech, a private company dedicated to addressing neurological and psychiatric disorders through the novel application of psychedelic medicines, announced that the first healthy volunteers have been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial exploring the safety and pharmacokinetics of BPL-003, Beckley Psytech's second innovative formulation of 5-Methoxy-N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT).

The Phase 1 study is designed as a double-blind, randomised, single ascending dose study to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetics of BPL-003 in psychedelic-naïve healthy subjects. The study will recruit up to 36 participants (dependent on response) in 6 cohorts of 6 healthy volunteers on increasing doses.

A separate Phase 1 study is ongoing, evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of BPL-002, a liquid intranasal formulation of 5-MeO-DMT.

While both BPL-002 and BPL-003 are formulations of 5-MeO-DMT, BPL-003 is a benzoate formulation of 5-MeO-DMT and is administered as a dry powder intranasal spray. This dry powder formulation may provide potential benefits in tolerability and absorption characteristics, and could potentially change the manner in which patients experience the treatment. Both BPL-002 and BPL-003 use FDA approved intranasal delivery devices.

The data from both Phase 1 studies will then be analysed to determine which formulation will be used in the upcoming Phase 2 studies, aimed at evaluating the use of 5-MeO-DMT in combination with assisted psychotherapy in the treatment of treatment resistant depression (TRD) and other indications.

Dr Frank Wiegand, CMO of Beckley Psytech, said: "At Beckley Psytech patients are at the centre of everything we do. Therefore we are thrilled with the initiation of this second Phase 1 study which is investigating our innovative dry powder formulation for its potential to optimise the delivery of 5-MeO-DMT, through improved tolerability and adsorption characteristics. The results from this study will allow us to determine the optimal formulation for our upcoming proof of concept and Phase 2 studies in TRD and the other indications we will be exploring."

Cosmo Feilding Mellen, CEO of Beckley Psytech, added: "We are committed to exploring the full therapeutic potential of psychedelic medicines. By looking to tailor the potential therapeutic effects of these compounds through dose and delivery mechanisms, such as FDA approved devices, we aim to optimise treatment outcomes and reduce the burden on the patient, healthcare systems and society."

Phase 1 study overview

The Phase 1 study is a double-blind, randomised, single ascending dose trial, with psychedelic-naïve healthy volunteers. The study will enrol up to 36 volunteers to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetic characteristics of a dry powder intranasal spray of 5-MeO-DMT. The trial will also look to characterise the psychedelic experience of the subjects, with several scales and micro-phenomenology interviews carried out by a specialist to fully understand the experience of each individual.

Beckley Psytech www.beckleypsytech.com

Beckley Psytech is a clinical stage privately held company dedicated to helping patients suffering from neurological and psychiatric disorders by developing a broad pipeline of psychedelic compounds in rare and more common diseases. Our vision is for clinically validated psychedelic medicines to be integrated into modern medical practice in order to help patients with high unmet medical need around the world suffering with treatment resistant depression, and other profoundly debilitating neurological conditions. Beckley Psytech was founded in 2019 leveraging some of the expertise developed over more than 20 years by the Beckley Foundation, an independent non-profit and world leader in psychedelic medicine research, and is based out of Oxford, United Kingdom.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005960/en/

Contacts:

Beckley Psytech

Cosmo Feilding Mellen

Chief Executive Officer

info@beckleypsytech.com

Communications

FTI Consulting

Ben Atwell Mike Trace

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

beckleypsytech@fticonsulting.com

Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors

Guillaume van Renterghem

+41 76 735 01 31

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com