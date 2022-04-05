Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

04 April 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 04 April 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 89,992 Weighted average purchase price paid : 429.6816 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 430 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 427.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 337,105 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 245,754,318, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 04 April 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1624 430.00 09:45:11 00058094644TRLO0 LSE 908 430.00 09:45:11 00058094643TRLO0 LSE 1046 430.00 09:45:11 00058094642TRLO0 LSE 1137 430.00 09:45:11 00058094641TRLO0 LSE 1073 430.00 09:45:11 00058094640TRLO0 LSE 943 430.00 09:45:11 00058094639TRLO0 LSE 1085 430.00 09:45:11 00058094638TRLO0 LSE 3148 430.00 09:45:11 00058094637TRLO0 LSE 846 430.00 09:45:11 00058094636TRLO0 LSE 461 430.00 09:45:11 00058094635TRLO0 LSE 283 429.50 09:45:11 00058094650TRLO0 LSE 300 429.50 09:45:11 00058094649TRLO0 LSE 300 429.50 09:45:11 00058094648TRLO0 LSE 300 429.50 09:45:11 00058094647TRLO0 LSE 300 429.50 09:45:11 00058094646TRLO0 LSE 132 429.50 09:45:11 00058094645TRLO0 LSE 350 430.00 09:45:11 00058094651TRLO0 LSE 531 430.00 09:45:11 00058094652TRLO0 LSE 964 430.00 09:45:12 00058094653TRLO0 LSE 1096 429.50 09:51:15 00058094957TRLO0 LSE 27 430.00 10:47:26 00058096973TRLO0 LSE 167 430.00 10:47:26 00058096974TRLO0 LSE 600 430.00 10:47:26 00058096975TRLO0 LSE 95 430.00 10:47:26 00058096976TRLO0 LSE 205 430.00 10:47:26 00058096977TRLO0 LSE 678 430.00 10:47:26 00058096978TRLO0 LSE 1038 430.00 10:47:26 00058096979TRLO0 LSE 1053 430.00 10:47:26 00058096980TRLO0 LSE 971 430.00 10:47:26 00058096981TRLO0 LSE 295 430.00 10:47:26 00058096982TRLO0 LSE 694 430.00 10:47:26 00058096983TRLO0 LSE 561 430.00 10:48:54 00058097033TRLO0 LSE 531 430.00 10:48:54 00058097034TRLO0 LSE 350 430.00 10:48:54 00058097035TRLO0 LSE 437 430.00 10:48:54 00058097036TRLO0 LSE 359 429.50 10:51:19 00058097120TRLO0 LSE 1053 430.00 12:26:01 00058100729TRLO0 LSE 1102 430.00 12:26:01 00058100730TRLO0 LSE 1092 430.00 12:26:01 00058100731TRLO0 LSE 1007 430.00 12:26:01 00058100732TRLO0 LSE 976 430.00 12:26:01 00058100733TRLO0 LSE 1093 430.00 12:26:01 00058100734TRLO0 LSE 1079 430.00 12:26:01 00058100735TRLO0 LSE 971 430.00 12:26:01 00058100736TRLO0 LSE 1031 430.00 12:26:01 00058100737TRLO0 LSE 418 430.00 12:26:01 00058100738TRLO0 LSE 811 430.00 12:27:02 00058100770TRLO0 LSE 32 430.00 12:27:02 00058100771TRLO0 LSE 192 430.00 12:27:50 00058100787TRLO0 LSE 1016 429.50 12:32:02 00058100940TRLO0 LSE 350 429.50 12:32:02 00058100941TRLO0 LSE 117 429.00 12:40:08 00058101188TRLO0 LSE 300 429.00 12:40:08 00058101187TRLO0 LSE 300 429.00 12:40:08 00058101186TRLO0 LSE 301 429.00 12:40:08 00058101185TRLO0 LSE 672 428.50 12:40:08 00058101190TRLO0 LSE 436 428.50 12:40:08 00058101189TRLO0 LSE 350 429.00 12:40:08 00058101191TRLO0 LSE 361 428.00 12:46:08 00058101464TRLO0 LSE 350 428.00 12:46:08 00058101463TRLO0 LSE 466 428.00 12:46:08 00058101462TRLO0 LSE 273 428.00 12:49:08 00058101527TRLO0 LSE 624 428.00 12:49:08 00058101526TRLO0 LSE 943 428.00 12:58:47 00058101763TRLO0 LSE 344 427.50 13:36:01 00058102994TRLO0 LSE 732 427.50 13:37:02 00058103033TRLO0 LSE 452 427.50 13:37:02 00058103032TRLO0 LSE 445 427.50 13:41:02 00058103153TRLO0 LSE 378 427.50 13:41:02 00058103154TRLO0 LSE 72 427.50 13:42:02 00058103175TRLO0 LSE 992 428.50 13:53:47 00058103578TRLO0 LSE 1037 429.50 14:00:11 00058103692TRLO0 LSE 134 430.00 14:10:54 00058103930TRLO0 LSE 919 430.00 14:50:34 00058105818TRLO0 LSE 452 430.00 14:50:34 00058105819TRLO0 LSE 499 430.00 14:50:34 00058105820TRLO0 LSE 699 430.00 14:50:34 00058105821TRLO0 LSE 271 430.00 14:50:34 00058105822TRLO0 LSE 883 430.00 14:50:34 00058105823TRLO0 LSE 448 430.00 14:50:34 00058105824TRLO0 LSE 298 430.00 14:50:34 00058105825TRLO0 LSE 227 430.00 14:50:34 00058105826TRLO0 LSE 444 430.00 14:50:34 00058105827TRLO0 LSE 71 430.00 14:50:34 00058105828TRLO0 LSE 457 430.00 14:50:34 00058105829TRLO0 LSE 600 430.00 14:50:34 00058105830TRLO0 LSE 246 430.00 14:50:34 00058105831TRLO0 LSE 354 430.00 14:50:34 00058105832TRLO0 LSE 300 430.00 14:50:34 00058105833TRLO0 LSE 235 430.00 14:50:34 00058105834TRLO0 LSE 343 430.00 14:50:34 00058105835TRLO0 LSE 121 430.00 14:50:34 00058105836TRLO0 LSE 604 430.00 14:50:34 00058105837TRLO0 LSE 25 430.00 14:50:34 00058105838TRLO0 LSE 25000 430.00 15:06:55 00058106829TRLO0 LSE 854 429.00 15:27:21 00058107664TRLO0 LSE 122 429.00 15:27:21 00058107663TRLO0 LSE 560 429.00 15:27:21 00058107662TRLO0 LSE 350 429.00 15:27:21 00058107665TRLO0 LSE 350 429.00 15:27:21 00058107666TRLO0 LSE 943 429.00 15:31:44 00058107842TRLO0 LSE 23 429.00 15:47:14 00058108377TRLO0 LSE 695 429.00 15:47:14 00058108381TRLO0 LSE 204 429.00 15:47:14 00058108380TRLO0 LSE 109 429.00 15:47:14 00058108379TRLO0 LSE 1026 429.00 15:47:14 00058108378TRLO0 LSE 389 429.00 15:51:14 00058108547TRLO0 LSE 562 429.00 15:51:14 00058108546TRLO0 LSE 254 429.00 15:51:14 00058108549TRLO0 LSE 350 429.00 15:51:14 00058108548TRLO0 LSE 572 429.00 15:51:14 00058108550TRLO0 LSE 350 429.00 15:51:48 00058108567TRLO0 LSE 655 429.00 15:51:48 00058108566TRLO0 LSE 938 429.00 16:18:12 00058110562TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

