Dienstag, 05.04.2022
Breaking News: Internationaler Forschungsdurchbruch gelungen!
WKN: A113JX ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63 Ticker-Symbol: 1HP1 
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
05.04.2022 | 08:04
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

London, April 4

04 April 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 04 April 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 89,992
Weighted average purchase price paid: 429.6816 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 430 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 427.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 337,105 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 245,754,318, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 04 April 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1624430.00 09:45:1100058094644TRLO0LSE
908430.00 09:45:1100058094643TRLO0LSE
1046430.00 09:45:1100058094642TRLO0LSE
1137430.00 09:45:1100058094641TRLO0LSE
1073430.00 09:45:1100058094640TRLO0LSE
943430.00 09:45:1100058094639TRLO0LSE
1085430.00 09:45:1100058094638TRLO0LSE
3148430.00 09:45:1100058094637TRLO0LSE
846430.00 09:45:1100058094636TRLO0LSE
461430.00 09:45:1100058094635TRLO0LSE
283429.50 09:45:1100058094650TRLO0LSE
300429.50 09:45:1100058094649TRLO0LSE
300429.50 09:45:1100058094648TRLO0LSE
300429.50 09:45:1100058094647TRLO0LSE
300429.50 09:45:1100058094646TRLO0LSE
132429.50 09:45:1100058094645TRLO0LSE
350430.00 09:45:1100058094651TRLO0LSE
531430.00 09:45:1100058094652TRLO0LSE
964430.00 09:45:1200058094653TRLO0LSE
1096429.50 09:51:1500058094957TRLO0LSE
27430.00 10:47:2600058096973TRLO0LSE
167430.00 10:47:2600058096974TRLO0LSE
600430.00 10:47:2600058096975TRLO0LSE
95430.00 10:47:2600058096976TRLO0LSE
205430.00 10:47:2600058096977TRLO0LSE
678430.00 10:47:2600058096978TRLO0LSE
1038430.00 10:47:2600058096979TRLO0LSE
1053430.00 10:47:2600058096980TRLO0LSE
971430.00 10:47:2600058096981TRLO0LSE
295430.00 10:47:2600058096982TRLO0LSE
694430.00 10:47:2600058096983TRLO0LSE
561430.00 10:48:5400058097033TRLO0LSE
531430.00 10:48:5400058097034TRLO0LSE
350430.00 10:48:5400058097035TRLO0LSE
437430.00 10:48:5400058097036TRLO0LSE
359429.50 10:51:1900058097120TRLO0LSE
1053430.00 12:26:0100058100729TRLO0LSE
1102430.00 12:26:0100058100730TRLO0LSE
1092430.00 12:26:0100058100731TRLO0LSE
1007430.00 12:26:0100058100732TRLO0LSE
976430.00 12:26:0100058100733TRLO0LSE
1093430.00 12:26:0100058100734TRLO0LSE
1079430.00 12:26:0100058100735TRLO0LSE
971430.00 12:26:0100058100736TRLO0LSE
1031430.00 12:26:0100058100737TRLO0LSE
418430.00 12:26:0100058100738TRLO0LSE
811430.00 12:27:0200058100770TRLO0LSE
32430.00 12:27:0200058100771TRLO0LSE
192430.00 12:27:5000058100787TRLO0LSE
1016429.50 12:32:0200058100940TRLO0LSE
350429.50 12:32:0200058100941TRLO0LSE
117429.00 12:40:0800058101188TRLO0LSE
300429.00 12:40:0800058101187TRLO0LSE
300429.00 12:40:0800058101186TRLO0LSE
301429.00 12:40:0800058101185TRLO0LSE
672428.50 12:40:0800058101190TRLO0LSE
436428.50 12:40:0800058101189TRLO0LSE
350429.00 12:40:0800058101191TRLO0LSE
361428.00 12:46:0800058101464TRLO0LSE
350428.00 12:46:0800058101463TRLO0LSE
466428.00 12:46:0800058101462TRLO0LSE
273428.00 12:49:0800058101527TRLO0LSE
624428.00 12:49:0800058101526TRLO0LSE
943428.00 12:58:4700058101763TRLO0LSE
344427.50 13:36:0100058102994TRLO0LSE
732427.50 13:37:0200058103033TRLO0LSE
452427.50 13:37:0200058103032TRLO0LSE
445427.50 13:41:0200058103153TRLO0LSE
378427.50 13:41:0200058103154TRLO0LSE
72427.50 13:42:0200058103175TRLO0LSE
992428.50 13:53:4700058103578TRLO0LSE
1037429.50 14:00:1100058103692TRLO0LSE
134430.00 14:10:5400058103930TRLO0LSE
919430.00 14:50:3400058105818TRLO0LSE
452430.00 14:50:3400058105819TRLO0LSE
499430.00 14:50:3400058105820TRLO0LSE
699430.00 14:50:3400058105821TRLO0LSE
271430.00 14:50:3400058105822TRLO0LSE
883430.00 14:50:3400058105823TRLO0LSE
448430.00 14:50:3400058105824TRLO0LSE
298430.00 14:50:3400058105825TRLO0LSE
227430.00 14:50:3400058105826TRLO0LSE
444430.00 14:50:3400058105827TRLO0LSE
71430.00 14:50:3400058105828TRLO0LSE
457430.00 14:50:3400058105829TRLO0LSE
600430.00 14:50:3400058105830TRLO0LSE
246430.00 14:50:3400058105831TRLO0LSE
354430.00 14:50:3400058105832TRLO0LSE
300430.00 14:50:3400058105833TRLO0LSE
235430.00 14:50:3400058105834TRLO0LSE
343430.00 14:50:3400058105835TRLO0LSE
121430.00 14:50:3400058105836TRLO0LSE
604430.00 14:50:3400058105837TRLO0LSE
25430.00 14:50:3400058105838TRLO0LSE
25000430.00 15:06:5500058106829TRLO0LSE
854429.00 15:27:2100058107664TRLO0LSE
122429.00 15:27:2100058107663TRLO0LSE
560429.00 15:27:2100058107662TRLO0LSE
350429.00 15:27:2100058107665TRLO0LSE
350429.00 15:27:2100058107666TRLO0LSE
943429.00 15:31:4400058107842TRLO0LSE
23429.00 15:47:1400058108377TRLO0LSE
695429.00 15:47:1400058108381TRLO0LSE
204429.00 15:47:1400058108380TRLO0LSE
109429.00 15:47:1400058108379TRLO0LSE
1026429.00 15:47:1400058108378TRLO0LSE
389429.00 15:51:1400058108547TRLO0LSE
562429.00 15:51:1400058108546TRLO0LSE
254429.00 15:51:1400058108549TRLO0LSE
350429.00 15:51:1400058108548TRLO0LSE
572429.00 15:51:1400058108550TRLO0LSE
350429.00 15:51:4800058108567TRLO0LSE
655429.00 15:51:4800058108566TRLO0LSE
938429.00 16:18:1200058110562TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
