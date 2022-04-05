Rogue Baron Plc - UK Distribution Deal

For Immediate Release

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirit sector is pleased to announce that it has signed a distribution agreement for Shinju, its multiple award winning Japanese whisky with Oak and Still, the marketing arm of Fine Wine Sellers Limited.

Under the terms of the agreement, Oak and Still will commence distributing to the on-trade and off-trade markets from April 2022 across the UK. The agreement relates to the current award winning Shinju, the Shinju 8 year aged expression due for imminent release and the Shinju 12 and 15 year old expressions which whilst not currently available is intended for release in the near to medium future.



Following the agreement with Oak and Still, the UK is expected to make up an increasing and significant proportion of Shinju's revenues.

Rogue Baron expects to be able to announce further distribution deals in both Europe and the USA in Q2, 2022.

Ryan Dolder, CEO of Rogue Baron commented:

"With the first step into the European market, we're really excited about partnering with Oak and Still on distribution of Shinju into the UK. As the UK is a top priority for our Company, partnering with a premium distributor like Oak and Still fits with the goals of our Brand. We look forward to growing Shinju with Oak and Still across the UK."

Introduction to Rogue Baron

Rogue Baron is a diversified holding company in the premium spirits industry. The Company's core focus is on developing brands in high-growth categories where opportunity exists to grow sales and increase its shareholders' value. The Company has multiple brand subsidiaries led by its flagship brand, Shinju Japanese Whisky.

The Company's goal is to build each of its brands to the case sale threshold that makes them an attractive buyout target.

