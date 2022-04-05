Erydel: EryDel to Present its Phase 3 Study Results for Ataxia Telangiectasia at the American Academy of Neurology 2022 Annual Meeting

BRESSO (MILANO), ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / EryDel SpA, a global late-stage biotech company aimed at developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of rare diseases delivered by its proprietary red blood cell technology, announced today that it will present data from its phase 3 ATTeST trial at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2022 Annual Meeting, taking place in Seattle, Washington (April 2-7) and virtually (April 24-26).

Data on the primary and key secondary endpoints from the Phase 3 ATTeST study in Ataxia Telangiectasia (AT) will be presented. The study assessed the efficacy and safety of monthly infusions of intra-erythrocyte dexamethasone sodium phosphate in patients with AT.

EryDel is using red blood cell technology to encapsulate small and large molecule therapeutics in patients' red blood cells. This novel development, EryDex, allows drugs to get inserted into the red blood cells and immediately infused back into the patient. EryDex recently completed its pivotal phase 3 trial and has received Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of AT both from the FDA and the EMA.

Dr. Stefan Zielen, Professor of Allergology, Pneumology and Mucoviscidosis and Principal Investigator at the Department for Children and Adolescents, Goethe University of Frankfurt, who will be presenting the data, said: "AT is a devastating rare disease that affects children at an early age, who then go on to suffer from severe progressive neurodegeneration - dramatically affecting their quality of life. The promising outcomes of the ATTeST phase 3 study is tremendously important to the AT community which has been without any viable treatment options so far."

The presentation will be shared during the AAN's Emerging Science scientific program at the Washington State Convention Center today, between 11:30am and 12:45pm Pacific Time.

For conference information, visit https://www.aan.com/events

About EryDel SpA

EryDel SpA is a global late-stage biotech company aimed at developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of rare diseases delivered by its proprietary red blood cell technology. Its most advanced product, EryDex, is under late-stage development for the treatment of Ataxia Telangiectasia, a rare autosomal recessive disorder for which no established therapy is currently available. EryDex is an automated outpatient bedside technology to ex-vivo encapsulate dexamethasone sodium phosphate (DSP; an inactive pro-drug) into patient's red blood cells, which are then re-infused, allowing the slow release in circulation of low doses of dexamethasone (active drug) over a month. EryDex has received Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of AT both from the FDA and the EMA. An international multicenter, Phase 3 pivotal study, ATTeST, has been successfully completed and regulatory filing is under preparation.

The ATTeST project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 667946.

