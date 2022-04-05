Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.04.2022
InnoCan Pharma – „Herausragende Resultate"!
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
05.04.22
08:04 Uhr
1,256 Euro
+0,022
+1,78 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
05.04.2022 | 08:31
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 05-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                Michael Stanley 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                Chief Executive Officer 
 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
                Initial notification 
       Initial 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
 
                635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
       Description of 
       the financial 
       instrument,   ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
       Identification 
       code 
 
 
                Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term 
                Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation 
b)      Nature of the  of shares, for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is 
       transaction   subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules. 
 
 
                Price(s)      Volume(s) 
                Nil Consideration 514,113 
c)      Price(s) and

Aggregated

information Not applicable - single transaction

d) - Aggregated

volume

- Price

4 April 2022

Date of the

e) transaction

Outside a trading venue

Place of the

f) transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                Shane Doherty 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                Executive Director; Chief Financial Officer 
 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
                Initial notification 
       Initial 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
 
                635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
       Description of 
       the financial 
       instrument,   ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
       Identification 
       code 
 
 
                Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term 
                Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation 
b)      Nature of the  of shares, for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is 
       transaction   subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules. 
 
 
                Price(s)      Volume(s) 
                Nil Consideration 453,629 
c)      Price(s) and

Aggregated

information Not applicable - single transaction

d) - Aggregated

volume

- Price

4 April 2022

Date of the

e) transaction

Outside a trading venue

Place of the

f) transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                Tara Grimley 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                Company Secretary / PDMR 
a)      Position/status 
 
                Initial notification 
       Initial 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
 
                635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
       Description of 
       the financial 
       instrument,   ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
       Identification 
       code 
 
 
                Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term 
                Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation 
b)      Nature of the  of shares, for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is 
       transaction   subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules. 
 
 
                Price(s)      Volume(s) 
                Nil Consideration 91,134 
c)      Price(s) and

Aggregated

information Not applicable - single transaction

d) - Aggregated

volume

- Price

4 April 2022

Date of the

e) transaction

Outside a trading venue

Place of the

f) transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  153534 
EQS News ID:  1319921 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1319921&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
