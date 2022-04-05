DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 05-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Michael Stanley a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Chief Executive Officer a) Position/status Initial notification Initial b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Cairn Homes plc a) Name 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each Description of the financial instrument, ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 type of a) instrument Identification code Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation b) Nature of the of shares, for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is transaction subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules. Price(s) Volume(s) Nil Consideration 514,113 c) Price(s) and Aggregated information Not applicable - single transaction d) - Aggregated volume - Price 4 April 2022 Date of the e) transaction Outside a trading venue Place of the f) transaction N/A Additional g) Information

Aggregated

information Not applicable - single transaction

d) - Aggregated

volume

- Price

4 April 2022

Date of the

e) transaction

Outside a trading venue

Place of the

f) transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Shane Doherty a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Executive Director; Chief Financial Officer a) Position/status Initial notification Initial b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Cairn Homes plc a) Name 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each Description of the financial instrument, ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 type of a) instrument Identification code Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation b) Nature of the of shares, for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is transaction subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules. Price(s) Volume(s) Nil Consideration 453,629 c) Price(s) and Aggregated information Not applicable - single transaction d) - Aggregated volume - Price 4 April 2022 Date of the e) transaction Outside a trading venue Place of the f) transaction N/A Additional g) Information

Aggregated

information Not applicable - single transaction

d) - Aggregated

volume

- Price

4 April 2022

Date of the

e) transaction

Outside a trading venue

Place of the

f) transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Tara Grimley a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Company Secretary / PDMR a) Position/status Initial notification Initial b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Cairn Homes plc a) Name 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each Description of the financial instrument, ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 type of a) instrument Identification code Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation b) Nature of the of shares, for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is transaction subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules. Price(s) Volume(s) Nil Consideration 91,134 c) Price(s) and Aggregated information Not applicable - single transaction d) - Aggregated volume - Price 4 April 2022 Date of the e) transaction Outside a trading venue Place of the f) transaction N/A Additional g) Information

Aggregated

information Not applicable - single transaction

d) - Aggregated

volume

- Price

4 April 2022

Date of the

e) transaction

Outside a trading venue

Place of the

f) transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

