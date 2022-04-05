

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HomeServe plc (HSV.L) said it made very good progress in fiscal 2022, delivering an acceleration in performance compared to prior year, in line with expectations. The Membership business recorded global policy retention at 84%. North American Membership & HVAC reported a strong financial performance. The Home Experts unit was profitable for the first time on a full year basis, the Group noted.



HomeServe said further detail on all its businesses will be provided in full year results on 24 May 2022.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HOMESERVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de