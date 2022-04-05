DJ AMUNDI PRIME USA: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI PRIME USA (PR1U) AMUNDI PRIME USA: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Apr-2022 / 08:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA
DEALING DATE: 04/04/2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.7254
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3140798
CODE: PR1U
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1931974858 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1U Sequence No.: 153594 EQS News ID: 1320185 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1320185&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 05, 2022 02:17 ET (06:17 GMT)
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de