

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Sportswear maker Adidas has teamed with restaurant chain Waffle House to bring out a limited edition waffle-themed golf shoes ahead of Masters Tournament, 2022.



The orders on the TOUR360 22 x Waffle House will be taken from Thursday, April 7, onwards on adidas.com, the adidas app and at select retailers in the U.S.



The limited-edition TOUR360 22 shoes are available in both men's and women's sizing. As per reports, the shoes will be available for $210.



With the new golf shoes, Adidas said it has tried to bring out eating experience at more than 1,900 Waffle House locations across the U.S. The upper part of the TOUR360 22 shoes is an off-white 'batter-like' colorway, similar to the waffle batter.



Further, the square shapes inside the waffles, normally the recipients of tasty toppings, are represented and embossed across the premium full-grain leather waterproof upper with one-year warranty, to give it an eye-catching design.



The company included a checkered waffle pattern across Adidas' signature 3-Stripes in dark brown as a nod to the legendary waffles being cooked just right. The yellow sign of Waffle House is also featured on the heel.



Beyond the upper, the shoe features special yellow sockliners with both the adidas and Waffle House logos.



There is also a transparent outsole that captures the generous pour of maple syrup underneath its new SPIKEMORE traction system.



The box that houses each pair is also specially designed to look like Georgia-based Waffle House's restaurants.



Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf, said, 'We love this time of year because more than anything else it's an unofficial start to the golf season for everyone. Waffle House is such a well-known restaurant in Georgia and throughout the U.S., we knew it would be fun to partner with their team on a design that brings a piece of the famous restaurant to everyone, all in our flagship silhouette.'



The 2022 Masters Tournament, which is the 86th edition, is scheduled to be played from April 7 to 10, 2022, at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.







