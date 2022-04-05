Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma – „Herausragende Resultate“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
05.04.2022 | 09:49
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (UTIW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Apr-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 319.5121

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17440

CODE: UTIW LN

ISIN: LU0533034632

----------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU0533034632 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      UTIW LN 
Sequence No.:  153642 
EQS News ID:  1320305 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1320305&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2022 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.