DJ Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFU LN) Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Apr-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 118.5252

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6175446

CODE: INFU LN

ISIN: LU1390062831

