Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma – „Herausragende Resultate“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
05.04.22
08:04 Uhr
6,950 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.04.2022 | 10:03
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AECI Limited - Dealings in Securities re LTIP

AECI Limited - Dealings in Securities re LTIP

PR Newswire

London, April 5

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF THE AECI LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN (THE LTIP)

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised that AECI had entered into an agreement with Investec Bank Limited (Investec), an independent third party broking firm, to purchase AECI ordinary shares (Shares) on behalf of the LTIP, in order to settle the obligations to its participants in respect of the Performance Shares (as defined in the rules of the LTIP) that will vest on 14 April 2022, in a non-dilutive manner in accordance with the rules of the LTIP.

The following information is disclosed in compliance with the Listings Requirements:

Name of share scheme: LTIP

Company: AECI

Nature of transaction: On-market purchase of Shares by Investec on behalf of the LTIP to settle the obligations to the LTIP participants

Class of securities: Ordinary shares

Extent of interest: Indirect non-beneficial (purchased by Investec acting as agent on behalf of the AECI LTIP vesting account)

Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Date of transactionNo. of shares acquiredVWAPPrice
High		Price
Low		Value of transaction
30 March 20228 146R114,578974R114,94R113,81R933 360,00
31 March 202218 323R114,767481R115,65R114,00R2 102 885,00
1 April 202237 456R115,899113R116,80R115,00R4 341 117,00
4 April 2022351 492R114,546323R116,12R114,34R40 262 116,00

Woodmead, Sandton

5 April 2022

Equity and Debt Sponsor:Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

AECI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.