Dienstag, 05.04.2022
InnoCan Pharma – „Herausragende Resultate"!
WKN: A1W860 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Ticker-Symbol: HBRN 
München
05.04.22
08:03 Uhr
1,604 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
05.04.2022 | 10:13
Hibernia REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Holding(s) in Company 05-Apr-2022 / 08:41 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Hibernia 
REIT plc, 1WML, Windmill Lane, Dublin, D02 F206, Ireland 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[x] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
Name:                                  City and country of registered office (if 
                                    applicable): 
1. Israel Englander 
                                    1. N/A 
2. Millennium Group Management Trust 
                                    2. N/A 
3. Millennium Group Management LLC 
                                    3. Delaware, USA 
4. Millennium International Management LP 
                                    4. Delaware, USA 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Millennium Partners, L.P 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 1 April 2022 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 4 April 2022 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 5% 
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                              % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial    Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares    instruments       in % (9.A +  voting rights of 
                  (total of 9.A)      (total of 9.B.1 +    9.B)      issuervii 
                              9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   0.000%          5.860%         5.860%     661,811,141 
reached 
Position of previous notification 0.000%          4.410%         4.410% 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect   Direct            Indirect 
possible) 
 
 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument        datex   Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/  Physical or cash                     % of voting 
instrument       datex    Conversion settlementxii     Number of voting rights      rights 
                  Period xi 
Equity Swap                   Cash          38,780,909            5.860% 
 
 
                        SUBTOTAL B.2      38,780,909            5.860% 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[x] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
Israel Englander is the controlling trustee of Millennium Group Management Trust which is the managing member of 
Millennium Group Management LLC. Millennium Group Management LLC is the general partner of Millennium International 
Management LP. 
         % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals 
Namexv      equals or is higher than the  instruments if it equals or is higher than or is higher than the 
         notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          notifiable threshold 
Israel Englander 
         N/A              5.860%                   5.860% 
 
Millennium Group N/A              5.860%                   5.860% 
Management Trust 
Millennium Group N/A              5.860%                   5.860% 
Management LLC 
Millennium 
International  N/A              5.860%                   5.860% 
Management LP 
 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
 
 
12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at London on 4 April 2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BGHQ1986 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     HBRN 
LEI Code:   635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
Sequence No.: 153744 
EQS News ID:  1320527 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1320527&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2022 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
