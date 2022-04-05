- (PLX AI) - Novozymes shares rose 2.5% in morning trading after Danske Bank resumed coverage with a buy rating.
- • Prior to suspending coverage due to a change in analysts, Danske had a hold rating on Novozymes
- • Price target DKK 530 implies 16% upside
- • High energy and raw material prices should be a tailwind for Novozymes, Danske said
- • The company has positioned itself for growth through commercial focus and acquisitions: Danske
