Dienstag, 05.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma – „Herausragende Resultate“!
Zinzino: ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q1 2022

Zinzino group revenue in Q1 were unchanged compared with the previous year.

STOCKHOLM, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in March for Zinzino's sales markets decreased by 3% and amounted to SEK 118.1 (121.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 87% and amounted to SEK 9.7 (5.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 1% to SEK 127.8 (127.0) million compared with the previous year.

The group revenue for Q1 2022 were unchanged compared with the first quarter last year and amounted to SEK 332.6 (333.4) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

22-mar

21-mar

Change

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Change

The Nordics

31.6

36.6

-14%

79.2

94.0

-16%

Central Europe

22.1

19.3

15%

59.0

54.0

9%

East Europe

31.5

31.8

-1%

83.5

81.0

3%

South & West Europe

14.4

13.8

4%

38.0

33.5

13%

The Baltics

6.6

7.4

-11%

18.2

18.8

-3%

North America

5.4

4.8

13%

14.0

14.6

-4%

Asia-Pacific

6.0

8.1

-26%

16.2

20.2

-20%

Africa

0.5

0.0


1.4

0.0


Zinzino

118.1

121.8

-3%

309.5

316.1

-2%

Faun Pharma

9.7

5.2

87%

23.1

17.3

34%

Zinzino Group

127.8

127.0

1%

332.6

333.4

0%

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 10:00 the 5th of April 2022.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-q1-2022,c3539966

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3539966/1559651.pdf

2203-Pressrelease-Salesreport-EN

