- (PLX AI) - Bang & Olufsen earnings due tomorrow are likely to show that company's turnaround has been delayed by persistent supply chain issues, analysts said.
- • The Covid outbreak in China is worsening the component sourcing situation, while Russia's invasion of Ukraine is also putting downward pressure on near-term performance, Danske Bank said (buy, DKK 30)
- • On the positive side, recent price increases should not have impacted demand, and the company still has solid long-term potential, Danske said
- • Supply chain issues will likely delay the turnaround and the company will just reach the low end of its full-year EBIT margin guidance range of 2-4%, Carnegie said (buy, DKK 31)
- • B&O should update the market on the supply chain situation, most likely saying that some component prices may never return to pre-pandemic levels, but also giving some information on its own price increases: Carnegie
- • NOTE: Consensus is for quarterly EBIT of DKK 18 million
