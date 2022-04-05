AC Energy, the renewable energy unit of Philippines-based conglomerate Ayala Corp., has finished building the 72MW Arayat-Mexico PV plant on the island of Luzon, in cooperation with Manila-based Citicore Power.The 72MW array is the first phase of a bigger 116MW solar project that is set for completion by the end of this year. AC Energy, the renewable energy unit of Philippines-based conglomerate Ayala Corp., and Citicore Power, which is affiliated with Megawide Construction, said the project is already providing electricity to the local grid. It is now being assessed by National Grid Corp. of ...

