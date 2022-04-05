Boku's FY21 results reflect continued strong momentum in the Payments business and improved performance in the since-sold Identity business. Local payment methods added to the Boku network over the last three years showed an accelerating contribution to monthly active user (MAU) numbers, increasing ninefold over 2021, and made up nearly 10% of new users in the year. We have revised our forecasts to remove revenue from Russian carriers and estimate an EPS CAGR of 13.7% over FY21 -24e.

