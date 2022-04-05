HansaMatrix revenue in Q1 2022

Riga, 2022-04-05 11:02 CEST -- Based on the preliminary data, in Q1 2022 HansaMatrix consolidated revenue amounted to 5.99 million EUR demonstrating 2.8% increase compared to Q1 2021 and 23.9% increase compared to Q4 2021. The increase in revenue is explained by increased demand in data networks and industrial sectors, as well as by launching manufacturing for new customers, predominantly in industrial sector in Nordic and other EU countries.The business growth is negatively influenced by global semiconductor deficit, explained by the growth in upstream demand in data networks, automotive, medicine and IoT business sectors driven by COVID-19 pandemic global outbreak and affecting HansaMatrix business with increasing component prices and longer lead-times.Investor and media contact:Maris Macijevskis, CFAMember of the Management Board, Finance directorPhone: (+371) 6780 0002E-mail: invest@hansamatrix.comhttp://www.hansamatrix.comAbout AS HansaMatrixHansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial and other high added value business sectors.