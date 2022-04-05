

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equinix, Inc. (EQIX), a digital infrastructure company, said on Tuesday that it has completed the deal to buy West African data center and telecom solutions provider MainOne for $320 million.



'The completion of this acquisition augments Equinix's long-term strategy to become a leading African carrier-neutral digital infrastructure company by being able to bring a full range of transformative technologies and connectivity to Nigeria, Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire,' Equinix said in a statement.



The assets of the African company acquired by Equinix include four operational data centers, which will add more than 64,000 gross square feet of space to Platform Equinix, in addition to 570,000 square feet of land for future expansions.



Nigeria, one of the major economies in Africa, has around 142 million active internet subscribers.



As of now, the facilities of the Nigerian firm generate around $60 million annualized revenue.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EQUINIX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de