7,1407,19012:57
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, April 5

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0005790059

Issuer Name

JOHN MENZIES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Morgan Stanley

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office
Morgan StanleyWilmington, DelawareUSA

4. Details of the shareholder

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plcLondonUNITED KINGDOM

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

31-Mar-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

04-Apr-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached7.5515250.0000007.5515256941129
Position of previous notification (if applicable)6.8670810.0000006.867081

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB000579005969411297.551525
Sub Total 8.A69411297.551525%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Morgan Stanley (chain 1)
Morgan Stanley (chain 1)Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley (chain 1)Morgan Stanley International Limited
Morgan Stanley (chain 1)Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
Morgan Stanley (chain 1)Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc7.5515257.551525%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Of the total voting rights attached to shares in Section 8A, 100,000 (0.108794%) of these are the result of stock borrowing agreements.

12. Date of Completion

04-Apr-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Glasgow

© 2022 PR Newswire
