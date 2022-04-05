The "Regulatory Report: Austria HNB, Oral Tobacco and Nicotine Pouches" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the regulations governing the notification, taxation, advertising, labelling and health warnings, public usage and retail channel restrictions regarding heated tobacco as well as other tobacco products in Austria.

The regulations and taxation are updated fairly frequently and the report covers the latest of these plus some planned for discussion or implementation during 2022.

A controversial 2017 exemption to allow smoking and vaping in bars and restaurants was overturned in 2019 and has resisted legal attempts to reinstate it in subsequent years.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Outlook

3 Austria: The Basics

4 National Regulatory Framework

5 Age Restrictions

6 Product Restrictions

7 Labelling And Packaging

8 Obligation to Notify

9 Retail Channel Restrictions

10 Public Usage

11 Advertising and Marketing

12 Taxation

13 Sanctions

14 Relevant Laws

15 Relevant Bodies

