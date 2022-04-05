

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Management consulting firm Oliver Wyman, a business of Marsh McLennan (MMC), announced Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Booz Allen Hamilton's (BAH) management consulting business serving the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.



The acquired entity will join Oliver Wyman's India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA) practice, further bolstering Oliver Wyman's capabilities in both the Middle East and globally, as part of Oliver Wyman's commitment to delivering impact for clients and helping unlock greater value.



Booz Allen Executive Vice President and MENA Managing Director Souheil Moukaddem will join Oliver Wyman's Management Leadership Council, led by Pedro Oliveira.



The transaction is expected to close in 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BOOZ ALLEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de