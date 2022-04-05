Toronto, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2022) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today that Anthony Tennyson, Awakn's Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following upcoming April 2022 investor conferences.

Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelic Conference

Wednesday, April 20th at 3:00 p.m. ET

To attend, please register here.

KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference

Thursday, April 28th at 12:00 p.m. ET

To attend, please register here.

For more information about each conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Awakn's management team, please contact your appropriate Sequire representative, or alternatively send an emails to KCSA Strategic Communications at Awakn@kcsa.com.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction. Awakn's team consists of renowned research experts and world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Addiction is one of the biggest unmet medical needs of our time, affecting over 20% of the global population and is an industry valued at over $100bn per annum. Awakn is disrupting this underperforming industry by rapidly advancing the next generation of psychedelic drugs and therapies to be used in combination, through preclinical research and clinical stage trials.

