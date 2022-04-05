Sapiens International Corporation: Applied Underwriters, Inc. Selects Sapiens to Transform its Reinsurance Administration

Sapiens' solution powers Applied Underwriters, Inc. to automate its sophisticated, ceded reinsurance program and fuel growth

RALEIGH, N.C., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ:SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that Applied Underwriters, Inc., a global risk services firm, selected Sapiens ReinsurancePro to automate their reinsurance administration, accounting, analysis and reporting. The solution will enable Applied Underwriters, Inc. to replace their legacy process with a platform that is streamlined, consistent and financially correct.

Sapiens ReinsurancePro efficiently automates the underwriting and administration of reinsurance, including treaty and facultative, ceded, assumed and retroceded reinsurance.

"With the significant growth of our product offering and reinsurance portfolio, it is no longer sensible to track and book reinsurance activity manually. Sapiens was our clear front runner when selecting a new reinsurance administration system because of the comprehensive features and capabilities of the solution," said Jeff Silver, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Applied Underwriters, Inc. "Also, after years of utilizing Sapiens financial and compliance solutions with great satisfaction, we consider Sapiens as a trusted partner that provides superior expertise and support, empowering us with the tools to fuel our future growth."

"Sapiens ReinsurancePro will enable Applied Underwriters, Inc. to simplify and streamline their reinsurance administration," said Jamie Yoder, Sapiens North America President & General Manager. "It automates complex accounting tasks and is flexible enough to change with new terms and conditions. We are extremely excited to extend our partnership with Applied Underwriters, Inc. to release them from the cumbersome burden of manual processes and to empower their transformative journey."

Created and designed exclusively for the reinsurance market by some of the industry's leading experts, Sapiens ReinsurancePro manages the entire range of reinsurance contracts and activities for all lines of business. Built-in automation of contracts, calculations and processes provides flexible and full financial control of the reinsurance processes, including auditing requirements and statutory compliance. More than 100 insurers worldwide use Sapiens' reinsurance solutions.

About Applied Underwriters, Inc.

Applied Underwriters, Inc. is a global risk services firm that helps businesses and people manage uncertainty through its business services, insurance and reinsurance solutions with all insurance companies rated A by A.M. Best Company.. As a company, Applied Underwriters, Inc. has been distinguished by its innovative approaches to client care and by its strong financial strength. Applied Underwriters, Inc. operates widely throughout the US, UK, EU and Middle East. Its operational headquarters is located in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information visit https://www.auw.com/

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. Backed by more than 35 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

