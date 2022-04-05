The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope to Attend Specialty Coffee Expo and CHFA NOW

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) (FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, will be exhibiting at the Specialty Coffee Expo from April 8-10, 2022, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. In addition, Planting Hope will be exhibiting at the CHFA NOW trade show in the Vancouver Convention Centre from April 23-24, 2022.

The Specialty Coffee Expo is North America's largest gathering of specialty coffee professionals, showcasing the industry's most innovative products and services. Planting Hope will be offering sesamemilk lattes made with new Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend, specially formulated to froth, steam, and make great latte art for espresso beverages, at booth #479.

Hosted by the Canadian Health Food Association, CHFA NOW is where top retailers, buyers, and category managers come together to get new products noticed. By putting products in the spotlight and building brand awareness and recognition in front of a highly targeted audience, participants can connect with industry peers and press in the community. Planting Hope will be showcasing its Mozaics, RightRice®, and Hope and Sesame® brands - including Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend - at booth #833.

"These events are great opportunities to get our breakthrough plant-based, sustainable products in front of professionals in the café and natural health industries and build relationships with cafes, retailers, and distributors who are seeking the best new innovations that meet the needs and values of their customers," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope.

Planting Hope to Provide Veggicopia® Snacks at TED2022

Planting Hope is excited to announce that its Veggicopia® Greek green olives and kalamata olives were selected to be featured in the refreshment area for the upcoming TED2022 event. Hosted by TED Talks, this sold-out event is scheduled to run from April 10-14, 2022, and will take place in the Vancouver Convention Centre. Planting Hope will be providing 1,200 units of the Veggicopia® Greek green olives and kalamata olives to the TED2022 operations team.

"We're thrilled to introduce our delicious, shelf-stable Veggicopia® olive snacks to the Vancouver community and to travelers visiting the city from around the world for this iconic event," continued Ms. Stamberger. "Veggicopia® Greek green olives and kalamata olives have simple ingredients, including kosher vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, and a touch of salt, ideal for on-the-go snacks."

About Hope and Sesame®

Hope and Sesame® has cracked the code on unlocking the dense nutrition in tiny sesame seeds, creating an important new trend in plant milk: sesamemilk, both ultra-nutritious and highly planet-friendly. Sesame is sustainable, requiring very little water to cultivate, is naturally drought- and pest-resistant, and can self-pollinate. Sesamemilk is nutritionally comparable to dairy milk, delivering 8g of complete protein per serving (including all nine essential amino acids) - that's 8x the protein in most nut milks and 3x the protein in most oat milks! Specifically developed for and tested by top baristas, Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend froths, steams, and foams like a dream, great for latte art, and delivers 4g of complete protein per 8 oz serving. Sesamemilk is an excellent source of Vitamin D and calcium and is upcycled from the byproduct of sesame oil extraction. Hope and Sesame® Sesamilk creamers are free from saturated fat and only 40 calories per serving. All Hope and Sesame® products are vegan, Certified Gluten-Free and Certified Kosher, free from soy and dairy, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Certified by the Plant Based Foods Association. Hope and Sesame® was awarded Best Milk Alternative and Best Plant-Based Sustainability in FoodBev's 2021 World Plant-Based Food Awards and signature Chocolate Hazelnut flavor received the 2020 Sofi Award for Best New Product, Plant-Based Milk from the Specialty Food Association.

About RightRice®

RightRice® redefines a household staple with a delicious vegetable-based rice grain that's packed with the power of vegetables and complete plant-based protein. RightRice® is the first-of-its-kind: a shelf-stable vegetable grain that's a blend of over 90 percent vegetables, including lentils, chickpeas, green peas, and rice, and delivers on both taste and nutrition. With 10g of complete protein and 5g of fiber per serving, RightRice® delivers more than double the protein, five times the fiber and around 40 percent fewer net carbohydrates than traditional white rice, plus it can be prepared in 10 minutes. RightRice® is now available in a range of pre-seasoned flavors, plus multiple flavors of RightRice® Medley and RightRice® Risotto. RightRice® products are currently sold in more than 7,000 doors in leading retailers across North America, including Whole Foods Market, Wegman's, Kroger, Sprouts, Albertsons/Safeway, HEB, Ahold, Meijer, as well as online through Amazon, Thrive Market, Hive and RightRice.com. All RightRice products are made using real herbs and spices, and are plant-based, non-GMO verified, gluten-free certified, and kosher certified. RightRice® Risotto was awarded Best Sauce/Store Cupboard Product in FoodBev's 2021 World Plant-Based Taste Awards and received the 2021 Eco Excellence Award for Best Gluten Free Product, in addition to being chosen as a 2021 Editors' Pick for Best New Product by Progressive Grocer. For more information visit: www.rightrice.com.

About Mozaics

Mozaics Real Veggie Chips deliver a tasty crunch that you can feel great about with 3g to 4g of plant protein per serving and 2-3g of dietary fiber. Our #1 ingredients are veggies you can see in each popped chip with vegan flavors including Sea Salt, BBQ, and Salsa, as well new 'plant-based dairy' options: White Cheddar, Sour Cream & Onion, and Spicy Buffalo. Big taste, big nutrition, guilt-free - now that's a REAL veggie chip. Mozaics come in both 0.75oz single serving bags and 3.5oz 'share' size, and are packaged in NEO Plastics sustainable packaging film, which biodegrades in landfills without special handling, releasing a harvestable biogas energy source. Mozaics products are Certified Kosher, Gluten-Free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. Mozaics have been recognized as NEXTY 2020 Finalist, Best New Salty/Savory Snack; as Mindful Food Awards/Best Veggie Chip; and as a Snaxpo Finalist.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk and Sesamilk creamers, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company focused on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

