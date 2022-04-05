Hennessey Digital Hires Disney Leader Steve Guberman as New VP of SEO

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Hennessey Digital , leading digital marketing and SEO agency for top law firms, has hired Steve Guberman to lead the company's SEO team as Vice President of SEO.

After being connected with Hennessey Digital founder and CEO Jason Hennessey for more than a decade through SEO events, Guberman is excited to return to the agency world after years working in enterprise-level SEO for large corporations.

"I missed agency life and the ability to make fast decisions that make a big impact. It's refreshing to be at Hennessey Digital because it's a nimble company driven by continuous innovation for its home-grown technology and solutions for its clients," Guberman says.

An alumnus of NBC Sports Group and self-described "creative SEO," Guberman, who led SEO strategies for The Walt Disney Company's entities in his most recent role, brings 18 years of SEO experience to his new role at Hennessey Digital. His deep understanding of the components of the Google algorithm and his commitment to client service and education made him the ideal candidate to lead the agency's SEO strategy.

"This is a big deal for us. It's like the Yankees getting Aaron Judge," says Jason Hennessey of Guberman joining the Hennessey Digital team. "As we scale our operations, I'm looking forward to the role Steve will play in our SEO innovation and delivery that will directly benefit our clients and their growth."

Guberman will work closely with the Engineering team on web development solutions using AI and other new technologies. With its Vivid Vision as its North Star, Hennessey Digital is entering a new era of strategic growth and innovation for the company.

Founded in 2015 by internationally recognized SEO expert and best-selling author Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital is a multi-award winning digital marketing agency for top law firms and other industries.

