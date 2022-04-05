RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

5 April 2022

RIGHTMOVE PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Rightmove Sharesave Plan - exercise of options and sale of shares

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Peter Brooks-Johnson

2. Reason for notification

a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer

a) Name Rightmove plc

b) Legal Entity Identifier 2138001JXGCFKBXYB828

4. Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of financial instrument

Identification code: Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGDT3G23

b) Nature of transaction Exercise of option granted on 1 October 2018 over 2,313 Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of £3.89 under the Rightmove 2008 Sharesave Plan and sale of all shares.

c) Prices and volumes Exercise of SAYE award and sale of shares Price Volume Total GBP 6.56 2,313 GBP 15,169.13

d) Aggregated information not applicable for a single transaction

e) Date of transaction 4 April 2022