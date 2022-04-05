

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) and Honda (HMC) announced plans codevelop a series of affordable electric vehicles based on a new global architecture using next-generation Ultium battery technology. The companies are targeting global production of millions of EVs starting in 2027, including compact crossover vehicles. Also, GM and Honda will discuss future EV battery technology collaboration opportunities, to reduce the cost of electrification.



'GM and Honda will share our best technology, design and manufacturing strategies to deliver affordable and desirable EVs on a global scale, including our key markets in North America, South America and China,' said Mary Barra, GM CEO.



GM noted that the plans include a new all-electric product for North America positioned at a price point lower than the upcoming Chevrolet Equinox EV.







