PR Newswire
05.04.2022 | 15:04
Plex Makes Streaming Media Easier for People Struggling to Find What to Watch and Where to Watch it, Now Offering One Window into All Streaming Services

Plex is the only media platform to offer free entertainment, including over 50,000 free, on-demand titles, movies, and shows paired with the ability to find where any title is streaming, and create a personalized movie and TV watch list

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movie and TV lovers rejoice, it's time to kiss your streaming struggles goodbye. Starting today, with two major updates, global streaming media platform Plex becomes the only app you need to find any movie or show, acting as one window into ALL your paid and free streaming services. Plex is the first and only streaming platform to offer free ad-supported movies, shows, and live TV together with the ability to easily search for any title ever made and create a customized watch list for all the movies and shows you're interested in, regardless of where they are.