FinancialBuzz.com: Consumers Search for Suitable Alternatives to Supplement their Health

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent data regarding the pandemic has revealed that hospitalizations and death rates are rising once again. Nevertheless, the number of people dying from COVID-19 is relatively low when compared with earlier this or last year. For example, in the United Kingdom, 1 in 13 people were estimated to be infected with the virus in the past week, according to the latest figures from Britain's official statistics agency. Overall, the latest surge is driven by the more transmissible omicron variant BA.2, which is the dominant variant across the U.K., as reported by the Associated Press. Todos Medical Ltd. (OTC: TOMDF), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT)

As a result of the pandemic's unceasing nature, COVID-19 testing kits are in short supply. According to Anthony S. Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden, it is going to be very important "that we get a greater capability of testing, particularly when the demand for testing is so high, with the combination of the Omicron variant itself, as well as the holiday season, where people want to get that extra level of assuredness that they're protected, even if you are vaccinated and boosted."

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) announced yesterday breaking news that, its majority-owned subsidiary 3CL Pharma, Ltd. announced that its mechanism-based 3CL protease inhibitors Tollovir and Tollovid that target the active site of the 3CL protease showed robust inhibitory activity against the 3CL protease of the BA.1 and BA.2 strains of the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern (VOC). Additionally, Tollovir and Tollovid showed inhibitory activity against the original wild-type SARS-CoV-2 strain, as well as the Alpha, Beta, Delta and Gamma VOCs. The results showed IC50 binding affinity of <5 for Tollovid and <1 for Tollovir for each of the different SARS-CoV-2 strains. The experiments were completed at Tel Aviv University in Israel.

'We are pleased to see that Tollovid and Tollovir have robust in vitro inhibitory activity against the mutated 3CL PRO BA.1 BA.2 omicron and multiple strains of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron. There was no loss of activity with our inhibitors because they target the catalytic active site of the 3CL protease, which has not mutated in any meaningful way,' said Dr. Dorit Arad, Chief Technology Officer of 3CL Pharma, Ltd. 'We are now waiting on additional data from the extension phase of our ongoing Tollovir Phase 2a study for which we already announced data that demonstrates Tollovir use adds significant efficacy to the current standard of care of Remdesivir + dexamethasone. As we do this, we are beginning to receive case reports from physicians on the potential benefits of Tollovid and we are gathering this data as we plot our regulatory strategy to turn Tollovid into an OTC drug with claims for acute COVID, Long-COVID and pediatric COVID.'

About Tollovid - Tollovid is a dietary supplement product made from natural ingredients that help support and maintain healthy immune function and also has potent 3CL protease inhibition properties based upon in vitro functional assays that show strong inhibition of 3CL protease activity. Tollovid's 3CL protease IC50 binding affinity is at least ten times as strong as Ivermectin's published 3CL protease IC50 binding affinity. Tollovid binds to the active site (receptor binding domain) of the 3CL protease. Tollovid has a 5-day dosing regimen, with 4 doses of 3 pills taken each day that provides maximum immune support."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Todos Medical Ltd. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CYat_EhybE&ab_channel=FinancialBuzzMedia

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported last week that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine to include a second booster dose in adults ages 50 years and older who have previously received a first booster of any authorized COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA also has authorized a second booster dose for individuals 12 years of age and older who have been determined to have certain kinds of immunocompromise and who have received a first booster dose of any authorized COVID-19 vaccine. The additional booster is to be administered at least four months after the first booster and is the same formulation and strength as prior Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced last week that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its amendment to the emergency use authorization (EUA) to allow for a second booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) at the 50 µg dose level in adults 50 years of age and older who have received an initial booster of any of the authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines and adults 18 years of age and older with certain kinds of immunocompromise. "The FDA's endorsement of a second booster dose will allow millions of Americans to build and maintain protection against SARS-CoV-2," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "The virus continues to evolve, and we are currently on the verge of another potential wave driven by the BA.2 variant. Data continue to show that mRNA boosters remain the best defense against severe infection and death, and vaccines are a foundational part of our public health protection. Now, healthcare providers have the opportunity to advise higher-risk people about when and how to get boosted and build immunity in advance of future outbreaks."

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) announced last week submission of its request to expand the conditional marketing authorization (CMA) of Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) in the European Union (EU) to adolescents aged 12 through 17 years. "We are continuing to see spikes in COVID-19 across Europe and recognize the need to improve vaccination rates, particularly in the pediatric population," said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. "We look forward to a decision from the European Medicines Agency and firmly believe in the benefit of diversified vaccine options."

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) announced back in February that a new study published on BioRxiv.org demonstrates that Vaxart's S-only COVID-19 clinical vaccine candidate, now being studied by Vaxart in Phase II trials, generated antibodies to the original COVID-19 virus strain and to the beta, delta, alpha and gamma variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the serum and nasal mucosa of non-human primates (NHPs). The NHP results also showed that Vaxart's S-only vaccine candidate not only produced similar serum antibody (IgG) responses to other vaccines evaluated in NHP studies,1 but also produced significantly elevated mucosal IgA antibody responses after a single dose of the Vaxart vaccine. The vaccine was cross-reactive - inducing antibodies to all four of the major variants of concern studied -- with IgA increases of over 1,000-fold observed. Nasal IgA antibodies have been shown to be more effective at blocking transmission than serum IgG.2 The mucosa is where viral entry and primary infections occur in NHPs and humans."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For todos medical ltd. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has signed a five-month agreement with the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. FinancialBuzz.com has agreed to fifteen million restricted shares, FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com